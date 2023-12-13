What sorority is Mark Wahlberg's daughter in? Exploring her college life amid reports of the actor crashing a frat party at her college

Mark Wahlberg, known for his illustrious career in acting and music, recently shared anecdotes about his daughter Ella's college experience, shedding light on his parenting journey and his own path to stardom.

Mark, alongside wife Rhea Durham, has been navigating the parenting realm with four children, including his 20-year-old daughter, Ella.

Mark's visit to the Fraternity Party

Sharing his excitement during Parents' Weekend at Clemson University, Mark divulged the thrill of attending a frat party with Ella, describing the vibrant atmosphere as incredible.

The actor fondly reminisced about the exuberance he witnessed, playfully mentioning that it surpassed even the allure of Las Vegas. Reflecting on his journey, Mark Wahlberg humorously mused about how his life might have transpired had he pursued a college education instead of entering the entertainment industry.

As OK Magazine reported, Mark says, "We just went to parents' weekend, you know, with the sorority girls and the frat house. It was like, 'Oh my God!' I definitely felt like I never really had too many regrets about not going to college until I saw [that]. She's just so happy there. She's really thriving."

Known for his early success in music as part of Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, he humorously envisioned himself as a perpetual college senior, jesting about becoming the fraternity's patriarch.

Ella's college journey and sorority membership

Amidst Mark's stories, it was revealed that Ella Wahlberg is a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority at Clemson University. Mark expressed pride in Ella's college endeavors, highlighting her happiness and thriving nature at the institution.

He shared a touching moment where Ella paid homage to his music past, donning a Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch T-shirt from a vintage store. Mark Wahlberg's parental emotions were evident as he navigated Ella's transition to college, emphasizing the joy of witnessing her happiness at Clemson University.

The family's recent move from Los Angeles to Las Vegas aimed to provide diverse opportunities for their children's pursuits, reflecting a desire to foster a supportive environment for their dreams and ambitions.

Mark Wahlberg's anecdotes provide glimpses into the balance between stardom and family life, portraying a father's pride in his daughter's collegiate journey while navigating the complexities of parenthood amidst a legacy of fame and success.

