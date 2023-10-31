What sparked shockwave at Oregon State University? Exploring campus explosion mystery

Trigger Warning: This article discusses a recent explosion incident at Oregon State University, which resulted in serious injuries to an individual.

An explosion shook the peaceful Oregon State University campus in Corvallis, leaving students and staff members stunned and perplexed as per USA Today. This startling episode, which occurred on what appeared to be a routine Monday afternoon, raises questions and concerns regarding the campus's safety and the well-being of its people.

Mystery explosion sends man to the hospital

The event occurred in McNary Field, a park on the east side of the OSU campus. An explosion struck the region about 2:30 p.m., badly injuring a 22-year-old male. The Corvallis Police Department arrived quickly at the site, stating that the victim was not an OSU student but rather a resident of Cottage Grove. The wounded man was sent to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, his arm and head critically injured. The reason for the explosion? According to police dispatch records, it was a butane tank.

ALSO READ: Louisiana House Speaker's wife's counseling service under scrutiny for controversial beliefs

Campus safety measures and investigation

Despite the explosion's blast, officials were swift to reassure the people. According to Corvallis police, there is no ongoing threat to the public. Their efforts, however, did not end there. They used an airborne drone and a bomb-sniffing dog to try to ensure the safety of the region. McNary Park was temporarily closed to the public while the police department launched an extensive investigation, advising people to avoid the area for their protection.

Campus community on edge

According to USA Today, the news of the explosion spread around campus, causing students and professors to panic. Many others struggled to get into their parked cars, while others originally believed it was a college joke. This apprehension among academics is not unjustified; only last week, an 18-year-old student was detained on campus for allegedly fabricating a bomb threat involving a food delivery robot. The student eventually claimed it was a joke, but such events have contributed to a tense atmosphere on campus.

Following the event, the institution issued a warning to its students and staff, encouraging them to avoid the impacted area and to contact 911 if they were hurt. The school confirmed moments later that there was no longer a threat to the community, assuring everyone that courses and activities on campus would continue as usual. The event serves as a sharp reminder of the significance of safety precautions and the OSU community's resiliency.

ALSO READ: Who is Gen. Eric M. Smith? Marine Corps Commandant hospitalized after THIS medical emergency