'What the f**k is going on': IShowSpeed freaks out after trying Logan Paul's Prime Hydration

IShowSpeed is one of the biggest streamers on YouTube with a massive fan following around the world. He frequently streams himself playing video games, reacting to humorous TikToks, chatting with his followers on Discord, or trying new things in front of the camera. The popular beverage PRIME was one of these new items that he recently tried.

Since its debut in early 2022, KSI and Logan Paul's Prime Hydration has swiftly become a global phenomenon, with bottles flying off the shelves at an incredible rate. While many have flocked to get their hands on the drink, YouTuber IShowSpeed had not yet tried it before his stream on September 29.

Speed's reaction after trying 'Prime Hydration'

When Speed brought a bottle of blue PRIME onto camera while streaming FIFA, he said that he would be trying the beverage for the first time. He then imitates KSI in a humorous way before beginning the countdown to when he would open the bottle. Speed removes the top and consumes some of the beverage. As he gently sips the beverage, he appears to make a dissatisfied face as he stares at his chats. After some time, Speed begins grinning and clapping ferociously. Then, he begins making irate looks at the camera and asks, "What is this?" as he takes a few more gulps.

A dialing sound can be heard in the background as Speed takes up his phone and puts it on speaker. Speed asks Chunkz, the person who picks up if he's ever tried the drink. It turns out that Chunkz is the one who called. Speed's behavior on the call seems to be becoming worse.

In addition to shouting and hitting his chest, he also starts blinking his eyes quickly. He tells Chunkz, "Ay Chunkz bro, I got a question, have you ever tried Prime? Like the Prime drink. Bro that sh*t f**king with me right now, I don’t know what the f**k is going on. That sh*t f**king with me bro, that Prime sh*t f**king with me. It’s f**king with me right now."

When inquiring about the flavor he had sampled, the streamer mentioned that he had tried the Blue Raspberry bottle. In response, Chunkz humorously advised him to seek immediate medical attention, claiming that the blue flavor was potentially hazardous. In a state of panic, the streamer quickly ended the call and proceeded to dial 911 as per Chunkz's playful suggestion, although it was evident that he had not actually contacted the genuine emergency services.

About 'Prime Hydration

Prime Hydration, which was launched on January 4th, 2022, quickly gained market popularity. According to reports, KSI and Logan Paul each share 20% of the company.

