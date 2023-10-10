What time will Fortnitemares 2023 start? Date, timings, and other details revealed

At the moment, Fortnite is one of the most played and popular games. Since its release, Fortnite has announced major partnerships and collaborations with leading brands and companies. You better know that Fortnite is ready to ramp up for Halloween with Fortnitemares 2023 as the spooky season is about to get underway.

The annual Fortnite event is one of the most well-attended occasions of the year, and the 2023 edition appears to be delivering more of the PG-13 frights that we've grown to know and love over the previous five years. Players are interested in this year's version since the developer, Epic Games, is renowned for maintaining a specific degree of excellence for this event.

Fortnitemares: Release date and time

On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, Fortnitemares 2023 is scheduled to launch, providing gamers with about three weeks of horror-themed amusement. It coincides with the rollout of patch 26.30 for Fortnite. Although the precise hour has not been revealed, based on previous Fortnitemares, it is most likely to start at around 6 AM PT/ 9 AM ET/ 2 PM BST.

The Fortnitemares 2023 will wrap up on November 3, 2023, at 2 AM ET. Fortnitemares challenges will probably be available for players to do throughout the event, but 21 days or so should be more than enough time to finish them all and earn your free rewards.

What to expect from Fortnitemares 2023?

Until the game's formal release, Epic Games is keeping information about Fortnitemares 2023 a secret, but data miners like HYPEX have revealed some fascinating clues.

According to leaked information, Fortnitemares 2023 will feature the Horde Rush LTM once again. This LTM may additionally include benches for Cube Shard Upgrades and Augments for more fun.

It's possible that a boss vampire may come and, if defeated, will drop the Mythic Vampire Kinetic Blade. The Candy, Witch Brooms, and Pumpkin Launcher should also return with the 26.30 update as they are said to have been unvaulted.

