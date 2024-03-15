What To Wear On St. Patrick’s Day If You Don’t Have Anything Green? Explore The Festival And Its ‘Colors’

On March 17th, the world will burst into a sea of green as people from all walks of life come together to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Parades will wind through the streets, pubs will overflow with merry patrons, and families will gather to enjoy traditional Irish dishes. Whether you're a part of the festivities or not, green will undoubtedly dominate the day.

The tradition of green

Green has long been associated with St. Patrick’s Day, a homage to Ireland’s nickname, the Emerald Isle. Even those without Irish heritage join in, partly to avoid the mischievous pinches of leprechauns, as folklore suggests green renders one invisible to these mythical beings.

Fashion dilemma: No green? No problem!

But what if your wardrobe lacks green attire? Must you rush to buy something green, or can you still partake in the revelry? The answer: it depends on your superstitions. If you fear the pinch, green may be essential. Otherwise, there are alternative ways to join the celebration.

1. Festive Makeup

When your closet lacks green, turn to your makeup bag. Get creative with green eyeshadows, eyeliners, or face paints. Experiment with glitter and draw clovers or other Irish symbols for a whimsical look. Embrace the festive spirit with makeup that shines as bright as the day.

2. Rainbow Items

If green isn’t your color, opt for a rainbow-inspired ensemble. Dress in vibrant hues reminiscent of a rainbow, paying homage to the pot of gold at the end. Mix and match colors to create a cheerful outfit that reflects the joy of the occasion.

3. Gold Accessories

In the spirit of leprechauns and their fabled pots of gold, adorn yourself with shimmering gold accessories. Whether it’s jewelry, shoes, or bags, add touches of gold to elevate your outfit. Keep the rest of your attire simple to let the gold accents shine.

4. Undercover Leprechaun

For the ultimate homage to St. Patrick’s Day, embrace your inner leprechaun. While tradition dictates an all-green ensemble, improvise with what you have. Choose an outfit from your closet and adopt the guise of an undercover leprechaun, adding a playful twist to the celebration.

St. Patrick’s Day is a time for joy and camaraderie, where people of all backgrounds come together to celebrate Irish culture. While green may be the color of the day, lack of green attire doesn’t mean you can’t join in the fun. Get creative, embrace the spirit of the holiday, and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style, regardless of your wardrobe choices.

