What was Elon Musk's reaction to Chandrayaan budget being less than Interstellar? X CEO's response goes viral

In response to a tweet, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk praised India's Chandrayaan-3 moon mission budget of $75 million, comparing it favorably to the $165 million production cost of the Hollywood sci-fi film Interstellar. Netizens react in a variety of ways to Musk's encouraging remark.

Elon Musk’s Reaction

Senior journalist Cindy Pom stated on Twitter that it's kind of strange when you consider that India's budget for Chandrayaan-3, which was $75 million, was less than the $165 million budget for the film Interstellar. Elon Musk responded by saying, "Good for India!" and adding an emoji of the country's flag. The response has garnered over 60,000 views, and the number is rapidly growing. In addition, the share has received almost 1,900 likes.

Interstellar vs Chandrayaan-3

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 mission aims to land a spacecraft on the moon. If successful, India will become the fourth country after Russia, the United States, and China to land a spacecraft on the moon. The spacecraft Chandrayaan, which means "moon vehicle" in Sanskrit, cost almost $75 million to build. Christopher Nolan's epic Interstellar, starring Matthew McConaughey, is a space adventure film. The picture had a total budget of $165 million.

About Chandrayaan-3 by ISRO

Following Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3 is India's third lunar exploration mission. While Chandrayaan-1 orbited the Moon and Chandrayaan-2 comprised an orbiter, lander, and rover. Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to only have the lander and rover components. The mission's goal is to learn from the failure of Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander's landing attempt.

The principal goals of Chandrayaan-3 include researching the lunar surface, assessing the nature of the Moon's soil, and investigating its topography. The mission is planned to provide significant information on the Moon's geological history and prospective resources. India hopes to demonstrate its capability for accurate landings and rover operations on the lunar surface by focusing on the lander-rover component. This mission is consistent with India's ongoing commitment to expanding its space exploration capabilities and scientific accomplishments.