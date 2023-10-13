What was Inquisitor Ghost accused of? Exploring past controversy in light in suicide news

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide and minor grooming

Inquisitor Ghost became popular on social media as he began cosplaying the character Ghost from The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. He had accumulated more than 100,000 fans on TikTok. The Inquisitor Ghost or Inquisitore3 routinely published dances and videos of himself engaging in fashion and "thirst traps." Many of his fans often said that his videos made them smile.

However, the Italian cosplayer was earlier accused of grooming children in October 2023, after which he received a lot of backlash from the community. Now, after being accused of grooming for allegedly contacting a minor, it is reported that the content creator committed suicide on October 9 on TikTok Live.

Inquisitor Ghost accused of minor grooming

Inquisitor Ghost is accused of sending an underage girl direct messages by TikTok user @aekeegs in the early days of October. Online evidence also included screenshots that were made accessible. Some of them contained the words "I love you" and "I want to marry you" from Ghost. On the other hand, there was no internet resource for the context of the same.

However, @aekeegs later removed the video where the accusations were made. Regrettably, the grooming allegations quickly gained traction on social media and sparked internet discussion. Almost two weeks before the TikTok Live video and before the claims gained traction on social media, he made his last post on September 27. Inquisitor went live on TikTok late on Monday, October 9, with a very alarming viewpoint as concerns were roiling across his community and fans addressed the allegations.

Inquisitor Ghost goes live on TikTok

Inquisitor went live on TikTok on October 9. According to Dexerto, with comments disabled and users unable to converse about what was happening, the live feed was merely an empty room with a window that was late at night and extremely dark. Although it first appeared to be vacant, it quickly became clear that something was going on when someone attempted to break a window, though viewers were ignorant of what was going on at the time.

Then there was panic and what appeared to be CPR being performed, just barely out of the camera's view, as another intruder was on the phone. The woman could be heard pleading in Italian for someone to "call someone" for assistance before someone in the video acknowledged that "he was hanged here" and queried "where the f**k are they [the ambulance]?"

As the call operator walked them through performing CPR to try to revive the victim, fans quickly began to guess that Inquisitor had passed away. Although it has not been officially confirmed that the well-known content producer passed away, a TikTok account that may belong to Inquisitor Ghost's father released a video in his honor and claimed that those responsible for his passing "organized a fake story about my beloved son." After Inquisitor's live stream, his followers discovered they could no longer access his TikTok account

