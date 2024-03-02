TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Lady Gabriella and Thomas Kingston were married for four years before he passed away Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, reportedly passed away from a "traumatic head wound" and a gun was discovered next to his body, according to reports presented at the inquest.

Coroner's Office Reveals Thomas Kingston's Cause Of Death

The inquest began at Gloucestershire coroner's court on Friday. Kingston was discovered dead in an outbuilding at his parent's Cotswolds house last week. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sky News correspondent Dan Whitehead stated that Skerrett had stated that Kingston "was found in a locked outbuilding with a catastrophic head injury—a gun was found at the scene."

Kingston's death on February 25 was reported in a statement released on Tuesday. Senior coroner Katy Skerrett stated that before to his passing, Mr. Kingston had lunch with his parents, following which his father took the dogs for a walk.

Mr. Kingston was not at the house when his father came back. Ms. Skerrett stated that after about thirty minutes, his mother went to look for him. His father had to break access to a locked outbuilding because Mr. Kingston had not responded. After that, his father discovered his 45-year-old son deceased with a catastrophic head injury and that there was a gun present at the scene.

Who was Thomas Kingston?

Kingston worked in investment management and developing markets at Devonport Capital before his death, according to the company's website. He started his employment at the foreign office after graduating from Bristol University with a bachelor's degree in economic history.

Before taking his most recent job at Devonport, he was employed with Voltan Capital Management until 2017. He was a chartered financial analyst as well. While Lady Gabriella is not a working royal, she is a member of the royal family. The royal household is providing support for her and the family of Mr. Kingston. Her father, Prince Michael, is the first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the grandson of King George V.

