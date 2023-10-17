What was PPV’s count for KSI vs Tommy Fury Prime card event? Record-tying count revealed

Influencer boxing has turned out to be one of the biggest events with fights between popular YouTube stars and former MMA fighters. Along with the highly anticipated fight between KSI and Tommy Fury, the Prime Card featured Logan Paul vs. MMA superstar Dillon Danis in the co-main event on October 14.

The stats don't lie, despite complaints from some spectators about the caliber of the boxing on display, with some calling the main and co-main events less than great. It turns out that the Prime Card was a huge success, at least in terms of business.

PPV count for KSI vs Tommy Fury Prime card event

According to reports by Dexerto, the Misfits PPV sold almost 1,300,000 buys, matching the previous influencer boxing PPV record set by KSI and Logan Paul's fight in 2018.

The DAZN PPV costs USD 54.99 in the US and Euros 19.99 in the UK, the statistic is even more astonishing this time. It is projected that the total earnings from PPV sales will be around USD 32,000,000, excluding ticket sales, advertising partnerships, and merchandising. That amount is significant considering how contentious the boxing match was in numerous ways.

Not only did the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis match end with security officers storming the ring after Danis failed to take down and guillotine choke his opponent, but many spectators also complained that the main event was "rigged."

The scorecards were all in favor of Tommy Fury even after Fury lost a point for receiving illegal hits to the back of the head. KSI impressed and appeared to have done enough to defeat Fury in three rounds, but the scorecards were all in Fury's favor. Fury was still given a unanimous decision victory even after the results were altered after the fight. The outcome, which KSI calls "outrageous," is now the subject of an appeal.

Conor McGregor has vowed to face KSI in an "exciting" battle as the next step for all of the combatants involved. A rival of OnlyFans has made Dillon Danis an offer for a USD 100,000 job. Furthermore, Logan Paul is aiming for Rey Mysterio's WWE United States Championship.

For the fighters who participated in the event, the options are practically limitless, demonstrating that influencer boxing will likely continue to draw large viewers and earn big sums of money in the future.

