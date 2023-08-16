What was the cause of death of Vanessa Guillen? Cecily Aguilar's conviction and involvement explored

Cecily Aguilar, the person accused in connection with the murder of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen in 2020, was given a 30-year federal jail term. Guillen inexplicably vanished from her base when she was an officer. Later, she was discovered dead, having reportedly been murdered by Aguilar's boyfriend Robinson. Guillen was only 20 years old when she vanished and died, and her family has worked tirelessly to uncover what transpired and to bring justice to her.

After the judgment on the case was passed, Vanessa's sister Mayra Gullien said, "There’s relief today, as Cecily will finally be held accountable for her actions. I’m happy to say that we can, in a sense, close this chapter and keep moving forward."

ALSO READ: Who is Craig Robertson? Man who threatened Joe Biden gets killed in FBI encounter

What happened to Vanessa Gullien?

Gullien was an Army specialist who was born in Houston, Texas. On April 22, 2020, Vanessa went missing without a trace, and on July 2, 2020, Aaron Robinson, another soldier at Fort Hood, was charged with a crime. However, a few days before the charge was made public, Robinson shot himself to death. Robinson was the last person Vanessa contacted before going missing on April 22.

Aguilar's involvement in Gullien's murder

At the district court in Waco, Texas, a grand jury made an arrest and indicted Cecily Aguilar on suspicion of tampering with evidence and Vanessa's body. The corpse of Vanessa Guillen was one of the pieces of evidence that Aguilar helped Robinson corruptly modify, destroy, mutilate, and conceal in order to keep Robinson from being charged with or punished for any crimes, according to a report by the federal police. In addition to fabricating four materially false statements to federal investigators, Aguilar had changed and erased data from Robinson's Google account.

Although there is no official word on why Guillen may have killed Vanessa, a report claims that, according to Aguilar's interviews, Guillen had seen a picture of Robinson and Aguilar together on Robinson's phone screen saver and was worried about getting in trouble for the Army's rules. Robinson was found to have bashed Guillen to death with a hammer in an armory room. Guillen's body was subsequently placed in a box, and Robinson transported her to the Leon River, some 20 miles from the base. He then reportedly dismembered Guillen and attempted to burn her body before burying her in three different holes. He then allegedly picked up Aguilar from her job and the two drove back.

A wave of new Army and military procedures were implemented as a result of Guillen's tale. Following her abduction, people resorted to social media, using the hashtag #IAmVanessaGuillen, to share their own accounts of sexual assault and harassment in the military.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How did Clarence Avant die? Taking a closer look at life and legacy of late music executive