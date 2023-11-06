What was the reason behind Robbin Bain's death? Looking back at Today Girl's legacy

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to the passing of Robbin Bain due to breast cancer

One name has always shined brightly in the world of fashion and beauty, making an unmistakable influence on the business. Robbin Bain, a wonderful lady who appeared as a Today Girl on the NBC morning show, died on October 21, 2023, at the age of 87. Her daughter, Lara McLanahan, disclosed that her mother died as a result of a struggle with breast cancer as per the New York Times.

Breaking barriers in the world of entertainment

Robbin Bain's career in show business began in 1959 when she was awarded Miss Rheingold, a title sought at the time since it was connected with the region's most famous beer. Robbin embarked on a voyage that took her throughout the United States and Europe after winning a spectacular USD 50,000 award. Her approachability and wholesome attitude made her a sought-after model for Revlon and Helena Rubinstein, demonstrating that it was not only about appearances but about the spirit of a person.

The Portrette who graced Gleason's stage

According to the New York Times, Robbin Bain's popularity extended beyond modeling and beauty; she was one of four "Portrettes" who introduced the renowned Jackie Gleason on his variety show, The Jackie Gleason Show. Her charm and charisma made her a fan favorite, and she brought a fresh perspective to Gleason's renowned show.

ALSO READ: California Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo faces DUI charges post late-night collision in Los Angeles; Report

She appeared on the Today show in 1961, when she highlighted many themes important to women's lives, such as clothes and cosmetics. Robbins' status as a Today Girl was groundbreaking in and of itself. Her participation in the shoot was significant at a time when women were generally restricted to covering features for women. She recalled those days fondly, adding that she was the only woman on the set (apart from the makeup artist). In 2012, at an on-air reunion of Today Girls, she recalled her memories of that pioneering moment.

Legacy beyond the morning show

Robbin Bain's stint as a Today Girl was limited to two months owing to her pregnancy. She did, however, hold a high appreciation for her position, highlighting the significance of her position and the influence it had at the time. Her career in the industry cleared the path for women and shattered the pattern of traditional gender norms.

Following her departure from Today, Robbin pursued a career in interior design, allowing her to express her creativity and aesthetic sense in a new context. Her numerous abilities demonstrated her adaptability and capacity to tackle new difficulties.

Robbin Bain's influence extended beyond her professional accomplishments. Her daughter Lara McLanahan, another daughter called Dina Nemeth, her husband Alexander Guadieri, stepson Alexandre Guadieri, and six adored grandkids survive her. Her legacy lives on not just in her accomplishments, but also in the family she raised.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Michigan democrat voices opinion against Joe Biden as death toll rises amid his support to Israel; Deets here