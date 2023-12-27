What were the 10 most followed celebrity accounts of 2023? Here’s who aced the ig game

Discover the influential stars ruling Instagram! From Ronaldo's sports stardom to Kardashian's business empire, explore their global impact and fame.

By Shovan Roy
Published on Dec 27, 2023   |  04:46 PM IST  |  574
Most followed Instagram accounts of 2023 ( Twitter )
Social media platforms have undeniably transformed how we connect and communicate in the digital era. Among these platforms, Instagram stands out as a powerhouse, boasting billions of users globally. Let's delve into the world of the most followed Instagram accounts and the influential personalities who dominate the platform.

Cristiano Ronaldo


With over 589 million followers, Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list. Renowned for his prowess on the football field, Ronaldo, at 38, provides glimpses into both his personal and professional life, captivating fans with his experiences and achievements.

Lionel Messi


Following closely with 469 million followers, Lionel Messi shares snapshots of his career as a revered sportsman and his family moments, giving fans a peek into his life beyond the football pitch.

Selena Gomez


Selena Gomez, securing the third position with 420 million followers, is not just an American musician but also the founder of Rare Beauty, an influential brand. Her Instagram offers insights into her music, acting career, and her brand.

Kylie Jenner


Ariana Grande


Ariana Grande, the sixth most followed personality, not only shines as a global music sensation but also makes strides in the cosmetics industry with REM Beauty.

Kim Kardashian


Kim Kardashian's profile with 359 million followers portrays her journey as a media personality and astute businesswoman, highlighting her ventures in beauty and fashion.

Beyoncé


Beyoncé's Instagram, with 311 million followers, offers a glimpse into her life as a musical powerhouse, reflecting her dedication to excellence on and off the stage.

Khloe Kardashian


Khloe Kardashian's presence on Instagram showcases her transition from reality TV fame to becoming a successful businesswoman and model.

Kendall Jenner


Kendall Jenner, evolving from a successful model to a savvy businesswoman, shares her journey and collaborations with her sister Kylie Jenner.

These Instagram accounts not only entertain and engage but also serve as platforms for these influential personalities to connect with their fans, share their ventures, and inspire millions worldwide. As social media continues to evolve, these personalities wield significant influence, shaping trends and leaving a lasting impact on their followers.

FAQ

Who is the most followed person on Instagram?
Cristiano Ronaldo holds the top spot, with over 589 million followers as of June 2023.
2. Which celebrity has the highest Instagram following after Cristiano Ronaldo?
Lionel Messi is the second most followed person on Instagram, with 469 million followers.
