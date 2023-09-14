'What you smoking fam' - Fans brutally roast Mr. Beast on Twitter as he mistakes actor for Elon Musk

On social media, we have witnessed the biggest YouTuber MrBeast and billionaire Elon Musk's friendship develop over time. In a previous Twitter exchange, Musk had promised that the YouTuber would be able to manage the platform if something were to happen to him. Musk has paid 44 billion dollars to buy the social media network, and MrBeast will hold him to his word.

Therefore, it seems sensible that Jimmy aka MrBeast would attempt to take a picture with Elon when he believed he had seen him in person. It transpires that he had a chance encounter with someone else and it wasn't the owner of Twitter/X.

MrBeast meets actor Kevin Duran and mistakes him for Elon Musk

Elon Musk's lookalike in MrBeast's hilarious selfie has gone viral very quickly. Jimmy posted this funny photograph on his official X profile (formerly known as Twitter), thinking he was about to take a selfie with the founder of SpaceX and Twitter/X. Unfortunately, he ended himself in a shot with a total stranger who looked eerily similar to the tech tycoon, much to his dismay.

Fans quickly realized that he had run with Canadian actor Kevin Durand, who has been in Real Steel, Wolverine, and X-Men: Origins.

Check out fans' reactions to MrBeast's picture:

On September 12, MrBeast said that while attending the All-In Summit in Los Angeles, he had run across someone whom he mistook for Elon and proceeded to ask for a picture.

Musk was supposed to speak at the conference, so it's understandable that MrBeast was mistaken. Well, fans are hoping that MrBeast might be able to recreate this picture when they do ultimately meet.

Who is MrBeast?

One of the biggest and most popular YouTubers in the world right now is James Stephen Donaldson aka MrBeast. He has the most subscribers on YouTube apart from having tonnes of views on his videos. No one is even close to matching his record, which includes hundreds of millions of views each video and more than 176 million subscribers. The YouTuber invests millions of dollars in each of his popular videos.

