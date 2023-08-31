What's going on with Mitch McConnell? Exploring the real reason as Kentucky senator freezes for second time

Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Senate Republicans, appeared to pause while speaking to reporters for the second time in less than a month. When asked whether he will run for re-election in 2026 during a news conference in Covington, Kentucky, the 81-year-old stopped for more than 30 seconds. He appeared to begin to respond, but after a little while, he stopped and stayed silent.

Senator McConnell needed a few more seconds to gather himself after being prompted by aides. McConnell had already had a similar occurrence, so this wasn't the first time. He required assistance from his fellow Republicans in July when he similarly experienced a 28-second halt in speech while addressing at the US Capitol.

Why did Mitch McConnell freeze?

This year, the Republican leader has struggled with his health a lot. Before his next appearance, the senator will see a doctor, according to a McConnell staff who spoke on the record. The assistant refused to provide any information on the cause of McConnell's freeze or what prior medical counsel or diagnosis he had received. He fell at a hotel in Washington cracked a rib and concussed himself, which led to his hospitalization in March.

When discussing the potential for a government shutdown and a short-term budget deal earlier in the day, McConnell had no trouble speaking. President Joe Biden said that he would get in touch after learning about the event just before he addressed the nation in public about the federal response to Hurricane Idalia.

A McConnell representative said the GOP leader has continued to make his way around the Capitol over the past few months, giving speeches and directing media events but would to comment further on the falls. In order to be safe in busy places, McConnell occasionally uses a wheelchair.

Late last month at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol, McConnell unexpectedly stopped speaking and remained motionless for around 28 seconds. His Republican colleagues then led him away from a podium. Following the July incident, McConnell’s staff revealed that the Kentucky Republican ’felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment.’

