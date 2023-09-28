What's the girlfriend effect trend? New TikTok fad charting men's style evolution in relationships

TikTok has been one of the biggest entertainment platforms ever since it was launched. Influencers and TikTokers have brought some iconic musical numbers or have started some of the funniest and weirdest trends on the app. And you'll be surprised by the latest one!

Women's "revenge bodies" and the glow-ups that result following a bad breakup or divorce have been discussed endlessly, but what about individuals who improve their appearance while in a relationship, particularly men? The "girlfriend effect" is a phenomenon that the ladies of TikTok have named as they showcase their boyfriends' glow-ups during their relationships.

What is the 'Girlfriend Effect' trend on TikTok?

The "girlfriend effect" happens as women encourage their boyfriends to look and feel their best, which results in handsome transformations in them. Healthier bodies, wiser dress choices, and improved haircuts are just a few of their benefits. The "before" and "after" pictures that demonstrate how their partner's looks have evolved over the course of their relationship have been used by women to show their partners participating in this trend.

Additionally, it appears that girlfriends and glow-ups are often accepted. Apparently, having a girlfriend has the extra benefit of providing better style guidance and providing motivation to develop better grooming practices. This trend goes beyond beauty; these ladies also helped their guys in developing self-confidence.

In general, women are more interested in fashion and style than men are, but when their spouse inspires them, everyone grows significantly. This intriguing phenomenon demonstrates the special manner in which love enables people to realize their best potential. Therefore, even though the "girlfriend effect" may appear to be a little trend on TikTok, it shows that being in a happy relationship is a transformational experience that substantially benefits both men and women - inside and out.

The hashtag trend #GirlfriendEffect with views totaling 56.2 million—should not be confused with the "boyfriend effect" or "boyfriend air." According to the latter, women who spend time with their lovers may appear less put together since they are preoccupied with or focused just on them.

