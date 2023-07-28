What's the latest update on Bronny James? LeBron James issues statement after cardiac arrest incident

Legendary basketball player LeBron James shared an update on his son Bronny James’s health condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest this week. While attending his practice at USC, James was rushed to the hospital and admitted to the ICU, according to reports. Fortunately, a later statement from a family spokesperson confirmed that he was out of the ICU and in stable condition.

In the days following the incident, LeBron, his father, took to Twitter to provide updates to concerned fans about his son's condition. He wrote,

I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. LeBron James

Bronny James is not the only basketball player to have undergone heart issues

Shareef O'Neal, Shaquille O'Neal's son, had an ablation operation when he was young to treat his heart problems. Shareef, who was 18 years old at the time, was recuperating from open-heart surgery for an anomalous coronary artery diagnosis, a congenital cardiac condition that resulted in an artery growing in the incorrect location. He had two options: give up sports and lead a normal life, or continue playing sports and run the danger of cardiac arrest.

O'Neal made his decision to have open-heart surgery when he was just 18 years old, which allowed him to continue playing basketball. Bronny James, on the other hand, has already experienced the worst, which is a cardiac arrest, while O'Neal's surgery prevented a possible cardiac arrest. For the unversed, Bronny and O'Neal are friends, and both their fathers are NBA stars.

Bronny James' achievement and his decision to play for the USC

In May of this year, Bronny James, the son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James, decided to join the USC basketball team. Bronny has achieved many accolades for a first-year NCAA basketball player. He was not only rated 19th overall in terms of recruitment, but also received McDonald's All-American Honours, and is regarded as one of the best five guards in the nation. The reported $6 million NIL agreement for Bronny is also one of the largest.

He might spend up to four years at USC, but at some point in his basketball career, it is said that he will be selected by the NBA. While James recovers from his condition, many fans and sports celebrities have extended their recovery wishes on social media.

