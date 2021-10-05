Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram black out gave rise to a meme fest on Twitter; Netizens troll Mark Zuckerberg

Last night almost the entire world came to standstill when Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp went dark around. In what is considered to be one of the largest failures ever, these apps were down for quite a long time. Well, it wouldn’t be wrong to state that almost everyone felt paralyzed after these social media platforms went dark. The outage was the second blow to the social media giant in as many days after a whistleblower on Sunday accused the company of repeatedly prioritizing profit over clamping down on hate speech and misinformation.

“Facebook and related properties disappeared from the Internet in a flurry of BGP updates," tweeted John Graham-Cumming, the chief technology officer at Cloudflare. During the outage, Mike Schroepfer, the company’s chief technology officer, tweeted his “Sincere apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now." Well, this situation definitely gave rise to a meme fest on Twitter and the netizens could not stop trolling the situation.

Take a look at some of the memes:

Facebook Whatsapp and Instagram had gone down for many hours.#serverdown#WhatsAppDown Others Me pic.twitter.com/eFtH6PG17d — Gibin Joy (@iamGibinJoy) October 5, 2021

Watsapp down Facebook down Instagram down. You know who's in-charge now? #watsapp pic.twitter.com/AGEbOSPGB0 — Itx Hassan Choudary (@ItxChoudary) October 4, 2021

Me after realizing my wifi doesn't have any problem but it's just watsapp and Instagram that are down #watsapp pic.twitter.com/lRKAhHmttj — Paulah_Asia (@Paulah_Asia) October 4, 2021

Several Facebook employees who declined to be named said that they believed that the outage was caused by an internal routing mistake to an internet domain that was compounded by the failures of internal communication tools and other resources that depend on that same domain in order to work.

Well, now that everything is back on track we are sure that these memes will soon start floating on Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp as well. What do you have to say about these memes? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Have some sympathy, folks: Shashi Tharoor calls out those ‘witch hunting’ Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan case