WhatsApp witnesses global outage as users report problems concerning connection issues

WhatsApp users were unable to send or receive messages and make calls for almost an hour as the app witnessed a sudden outage. Read on for further details.
4416 reads Mumbai Updated: July 15, 2020 03:45 am
How does it feel when something that you use the most stops functioning properly? This is exactly what happened with WhatsApp, one of the most popular applications for messaging around the globe sometime back. As per reports, multiple users around the world complained of connectivity issues as they were unable to send or receive messages for a brief period. This technical glitch occurred in the platform for almost an hour. As per reports, some users were not able to make calls too.

As per Down Detector, around 88% of the problems were related to connection issues. This particular site states that around 68,000 reports about the Facebook-owned app have been received. Apart from that, users have reportedly faced this technical glitch in India at around 1.39 am on 15th July 2020. And as per the latest updates, as much as 6406 Indian users have reported about the technical glitch in the popular social media app.

However, the good piece of news here is that WhatsApp is functioning well now. However, this did not stop certain users from sharing some funny tweets on Twitter which are all things hilarious. This is not the first time that the messaging application has faced issues related to connectivity. This has happened before not only with Whatsapp but many other social media platforms including Instagram and Facebook.

Meanwhile, check out some of the tweets below:

