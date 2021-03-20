#WhatsAppDown: People claim Twitter as social media king with memes; WhatsApp takes a dig at own global outage
Apps owned by Facebook - WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger - had a global outage that lasted nearly an hour last night, i.e. March 19. According to NDTV, it was around 11 pm when the outage was first brought up by Twitter users as the social media platform was up and running smoothly. People complained about WhatsApp not working alongside issues with Instagram and Facebook Messenger as well.
While messages couldn't be delivered on either WhatsApp or Messenger, posts and stories couldn't be uploaded on IG either. Downdetector, which tracks outages, revealed that between 11 pm and 11:40 pm, the website showcased how more than 1.2 million incidents occurred of people reporting IG issues while 23,000 users reported WhatsApp issues. While everything is up and running smoothly since then, Twitter had a field day as people flooded it with hilarious memes deeming Twitter as the king of social media.
Taking a dig at their own global outage, WhatsApp's official Twitter handle tweeted, "Thanks for your patience, that was a long 45 minutes but we are back! #WhatsAppDown."
Signal, WhatsApp's competitor for whom "privacy isn't an optional mode," also tweeted, "Signal registrations are through the roof; welcome everyone! Solidarity to the folks working on the WhatsApp outage. People outside of the tech industry will never understand how weird it sounds when someone says that they are "looking forward to some weekend downtime."
Check out WhatsApp and Signal's tweets along with the #WhatsAppDown memes below:
Thanks for your patience, that was a long 45 minutes but we are back! #WhatsAppDown
— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) March 19, 2021
Signal registrations are through the roof; welcome everyone! Solidarity to the folks working on the WhatsApp outage. People outside of the tech industry will never understand how weird it sounds when someone says that they are "looking forward to some weekend downtime.
— Signal (@signalapp) March 19, 2021
Uncles when Whatsapp is down#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/NtXlntJ2zP
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 19, 2021
WhatsApp Twitter
Insta Owners: vs. Owner:#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/Gi7FzbA9Y0
— Shahbaz Jadoon (@SJadoonOfficial) March 19, 2021
#whatsappdown #facebookdown
WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook coming back online be like : pic.twitter.com/xSbm0mEqsl
— (@rishabh_memes) March 19, 2021
Instagram and WhatsApp users watching Twitter users having fun:#WhatsappDown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/swbCD4E7c5
— pat (@PatSkillz73) March 19, 2021
Twitter is a King of Social App #whatsappdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/v4Pn8bKCb3
— Mian Omer (@Iam_Mian) March 19, 2021
When Instagram & WhatsApp crashes, the people of Twitter: #WhatsAppDown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/h4JK0OfUBF
— Manju.R (@manjutweets1) March 20, 2021
FECEBOOK. TWITTER
INSTAGRAM. TELEGRAM:
WHATSAPP:#sençalkamipi #instagramdown #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/LLjj09sK82
— (@_Agneshey_) March 19, 2021
#whatsappdown
WhatsApp insta fb server down.
Meanwhile everyone Twitter pic.twitter.com/75yFu3346G
— azaam (@_azaam__) March 19, 2021
Hilarious, indeed!
