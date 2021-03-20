WhatsAppDown: People claim Twitter as social media king with memes; WhatsApp takes a dig at own global outage

With Twitter being the sole survivor as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger had a global outage that lasted close to an hour, many flooded the social media platform with epic memes deeming Twitter as the king of social media.

Apps owned by Facebook - WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger - had a global outage that lasted nearly an hour last night, i.e. March 19. According to NDTV, it was around 11 pm when the outage was first brought up by Twitter users as the social media platform was up and running smoothly. People complained about WhatsApp not working alongside issues with Instagram and Facebook Messenger as well.

While messages couldn't be delivered on either WhatsApp or Messenger, posts and stories couldn't be uploaded on IG either. Downdetector, which tracks outages, revealed that between 11 pm and 11:40 pm, the website showcased how more than 1.2 million incidents occurred of people reporting IG issues while 23,000 users reported WhatsApp issues. While everything is up and running smoothly since then, Twitter had a field day as people flooded it with hilarious memes deeming Twitter as the king of social media.

Taking a dig at their own global outage, WhatsApp's official Twitter handle tweeted, "Thanks for your patience, that was a long 45 minutes but we are back! #WhatsAppDown."

Signal, WhatsApp's competitor for whom "privacy isn't an optional mode," also tweeted, "Signal registrations are through the roof; welcome everyone! Solidarity to the folks working on the WhatsApp outage. People outside of the tech industry will never understand how weird it sounds when someone says that they are "looking forward to some weekend downtime."

Check out WhatsApp and Signal's tweets along with the #WhatsAppDown memes below:

Thanks for your patience, that was a long 45 minutes but we are back! #WhatsAppDown — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) March 19, 2021

Signal registrations are through the roof; welcome everyone! Solidarity to the folks working on the WhatsApp outage. People outside of the tech industry will never understand how weird it sounds when someone says that they are "looking forward to some weekend downtime. — Signal (@signalapp) March 19, 2021

#whatsappdown

WhatsApp insta fb server down.

Meanwhile everyone Twitter pic.twitter.com/75yFu3346G — azaam (@_azaam__) March 19, 2021

Hilarious, indeed!

