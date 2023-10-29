When and where to watch Partial Lunar Eclipse 2023? Everything to know about the celestial event

In the world of celestial events, October 28 and October 29, 2023 represent a unique occurrence that has skygazers all over the world excited. The Lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan, is slated to adorn the night sky just 14 days after a captivating Solar eclipse on October 14, as per the Live Mint.

A global spectacle

The event begins at 11:31 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, with the beginning of the partial lunar eclipse. The partial Umbral eclipse, which casts the moon into the Earth's shadow, takes center stage in the early hours of October 29, at about 1:05 a.m. IST. As the clock strikes 1:44 a.m., the lunar eclipse achieves its height and elegantly fades away at 2:24 a.m.

This lunar eclipse is not limited to one region of the globe. It's a spectacle for everyone. Skywatchers in India will have a front-row seat to this cosmic ballet, which will also be seen in Asia, Europe, Africa, and North America. The sky connects us all, allowing us to all observe this cosmic marvel.

Jupiter's cosmic cameo

There's an extra delight in store for those with a keen eye and a sense of wonder. According to the Live Mint, when looking at the moon during the eclipse, look to the lower left for a cosmic partner - Jupiter. NASA, the American space agency, has called the date a "marvelous night for a Moondance." It is, indeed, an opportunity to wonder at the magnificence of our cosmos.

As you prepare to venture out into the night to experience this incredible occurrence, remember that witnessing a lunar eclipse is completely safe and does not require any protective equipment. Binoculars or a telescope can help you get a better view of the moon's interaction with Earth's shadow.

The transition back to the full moon

The eclipse is more than simply the moon passing through the Earth's shadow. It's a transition from the fascinating partial eclipse to the return of a full moon. The eclipse begins to fade as the clock reaches 1:45 a.m. and continues until roughly 2:23 a.m. A familiar, bright full moon adorns the night sky once more at this moment.

Furthermore, this full moon is known as the Hunter's Moon, referring to its position in the lunar calendar as the full moon following the Harvest Moon. Unlike a total lunar eclipse, which can have a crimson tint, this partial eclipse will not have the unique color associated with a blood moon.

The dance of the Earth, Moon, and Sun continues with eternal perfection on a planet that appears to be in perpetual motion. The 2023 Lunar Eclipse is a reminder of the wonders of our world, where cosmic bodies collide to produce wonderful spectacles for us to enjoy.

So, whether you're a seasoned astronomer or simply curious about the marvels of the night sky, this lunar eclipse promises to be a celestial spectacle you won't want to miss.

