When did Hardeep Singh Nijjar arrive in Canada? Exploring Sikh activist's immigration history

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh activist resident in Canada, was assassinated, resulting in a political stalemate between the Indian and Canadian governments as per the AP News. The former has accused Nijjar of terrorism and demanded his extradition, while the latter has maintained that he is a valid Canadian citizen and has denied any wrongdoing. The case has highlighted long-standing tensions between the Sikh community and India's state, which has a long history of repressing Sikh separatism and militancy.

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

Nijjar was born in the Indian state of Punjab and immigrated to Canada in 1995, where he obtained permanent residency. He was involved in Sikh politics and was a member of the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), a banned militant organization in India. According to the AP News, Nijjar was also accused of having ties to the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), a banned Sikh separatist organization that fought for a separate state for Sikhs in Punjab in the 1980s and 1990s.

ALSO READ: EA FC 24 price unveiled: Find out how much it will cost in the US and UK

According to Indian officials, Nijjar was the mastermind behind multiple terrorist assaults in Punjab, including the 2016 death of RSS leader Brigadier Jagdish Gagneja. In addition, they accused him of soliciting cash, obtaining weapons, and training Sikh terrorists in Pakistan. India requested Nijjar's extradition from Canada, which refused, claiming a lack of proof and worries about human rights violations in Indian custody.

Nijjar portrayed as a peaceful activist

Nijjar's supporters in Canada and around the world rejected the claims, portraying him as a peaceful activist fighting for Sikh rights and justice. They claimed that his activism was protected by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and that he was persecuted because of his political opinions as per the AP News. They further accused India of using the extradition request to scare the Sikh diaspora and quell opposition.

The dispute grew after Nijjar was allegedly slain by security agents in India in March 2021. The circumstances of his murder are unknown, however Indian government stated he was killed in an encounter, but his family and supporters believed he was slain extrajudicially and demanded an independent investigation. The Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced alarm about Nijjar's death and demanded a full and transparent investigation.

The repercussions of Nijjar’s killing

According to the AP News, the killing of Nijjar has further split the Sikh community and harmed India-Canada diplomatic relations. Sikhs in Canada are divided between those who support Nijjar's action and those who oppose it, as well as those who empathize with and those who oppose the Khalistan cause. The Indian government regards the Khalistan movement as a separatist and terrorist danger to the country's geographical and national integrity, whereas many Sikhs see it as a legitimate desire for self-determination and cultural identity.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What happened to Yerley Lozada? 10-year-old influencer passes away in bus collision