When does AFK with Ninja launch? Podcast set to feature celebs like Matthew McConaughey & Steve Aoki

Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins is one of the most popular streamers on the internet. He first gained fame on Twitch, where he continues to hold the title of the site's most popular creator. Today, he streams to hundreds of thousands of people on a number of platforms. Ninja is now putting down the gaming keyboard and entering your ears with his very first podcast. With his own podcast, 'AFK with Ninja,' Ninja is joining the avalanche of other streamers and content creators who have done the same.

AFK with Ninja: Launch date & other details

'AFK with Ninja,' a twice-weekly podcast hosted by the leading voice in gaming, will debut on all major platforms on September 12th. Every Tuesday and Thursday, brand-new episodes of the podcast will be released. One of the most popular streaming figures in the world will appear on the "fresh, high-energy" pod, which is created in association with SiriusXM's Stitcher Studios and SALT.

The show boasts a diverse lineup of guests, featuring Fortnite streamer Chica Live, actor Matthew McConaughey, quarterback Jared Goff, DJ Steve Aoki, and many others. Additionally, the second weekly episode will delve into current news and other pressing topics. Leading the podcast as executive producers are Nick Panama, Jamie Schefman, and Noah Gersh from SALT.

Talking about bis podcast, Ninja said, "I’m hyped to finally talk about what has been in the works for a long time. I’ve always wanted to blaze new trails, and making my mark in the podcast world gives me the chance to sit on the other side of the table to dish out the questions myself!”

More about Tyler 'Ninja' Belvins

Across various platforms, Blevins has more than 74 million followers. He was the first professional gamer to be featured on the cover of ESPN The Magazine and the first gaming streamer to receive a unique skin in Fortnite and Raid: Shadow Legends as a playable character. Ninja's Hollywood work includes cameos in 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Duncanville, and a cameo appearance in the Ryan Reynolds-starring movie 'Free Guy.' Additionally, he is the creator of the graphic books 'Ninja: The Most Dangerous Game' and 'Ninja: War for the Dominions.'

