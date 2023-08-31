When does Lionel Messi's Inter Miami play next? Fixture list explored ahead of scoreless draw

As the 2022 Major League Soccer (MLS) season gets off, fans and sports lovers alike are looking forward to the next match of Inter Miami, which now has Argentine maestro Lionel Messi. Following a frustrating scoreless draw in their most recent match, let's look at Inter Miami's forthcoming matchups and assess their possibilities of redemption.

Inter Miami's Recent Performance

Inter Miami, co-owned by former England captain David Beckham, had great expectations for this season, especially after signing Lionel Messi. Their most recent meeting, though, resulted in a disheartening 0-0 draw against a tenacious opponent. Fans are looking forward to the next encounter to see Messi's magical touch and the team's potential progress.

Upcoming Matches

1. Match Against Atlanta United

Inter Miami's next match will be against Atlanta United, one of the MLS Eastern Conference's most competitive teams. This match, which will be contested at the DRV PNK Stadium, promises to be a thrilling fight between two quality teams. Inter Miami will be looking for a win to boost their confidence and record their first victory of the season.

2. Confrontation with Philadelphia Union

Inter Miami will play Philadelphia Union after their match against Atlanta United. This away game at Subaru Park will definitely put the team's road savvy to the test. Messi and his teammates will face a difficult test against the Union, a powerful opponent. Inter Miami will try to capitalize on their strengths and achieve a crucial win.

3. Battle Against New York City FC

Inter Miami will face New York City FC at their home stadium, the DRV PNK Stadium, in their next match. This game will be a tough test for both clubs as they try to climb the league table. Inter Miami, buoyed by home support, will be keen to demonstrate their potential and avenge their recent defeat.

4. Away Encounter with Toronto FC

The road match versus Toronto FC is another important contest for Inter Miami. Inter Miami will face a difficult struggle against a quality Toronto team at BMO Field. This encounter will surely put their ability to perform under duress on foreign land to the test. All eyes will be on Lionel Messi as he looks to make an impact in this match.

Conclusion

As Lionel Messi adjusts to life at Inter Miami, the team's next matchups provide a crucial opportunity to make an impact in the MLS. After the dismal scoreless draw, fans are looking forward to seeing Messi's excellent skill set and Inter Miami's potential resurgence. With critical games against Atlanta United, Philadelphia Union, New York City FC, and Toronto FC on the horizon, the team's will to win and climb the league standings will be tested. Sports fans are looking forward to the results of these matches, hoping for a new chapter of victory for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

