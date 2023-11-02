When is Amy Robach and TJ Holmes' podcast coming out? Details revealed as couple go IG official

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, famous television anchors, have formally acknowledged their romantic connection by sharing a wonderful Instagram photo with their followers, in a sweet and unexpected turn of events. The pair, who were formerly known as the presenters of GMA3: What You Need to Know, recently turned to social media to express their joy as per people.com. While the post was an announcement, it was also the start of a new chapter in their life, as they revealed plans for an exciting podcast endeavor. Let's go into the specifics of their love story and future podcast.

A love blossoms

Amy Robach, 50, and T.J. Holmes, 46, made a big statement on Instagram by uploading a photo that emanated genuine delight. They held one other tightly, smiling from ear to ear. T.J. tightened his grip on Amy, who laid her hand on his shoulder. "How's this for Instagram official? #silentnomore," the message said, hinting that they were ready to share their love story with the world. This endearing public expression of devotion was an important turning point in their relationship.

ALSO READ: How old is Princess Leonor? What we know so far about Spain's potential future queen

The Instagram post, however, was more than simply a statement of love; it was also a preview of their next exciting collaboration. The pair have announced the start of their new podcast, Amy & T.J. The episode will be accessible on the iHeartRadio app and other major podcast platforms on December 5th according to people.com. The show's hosts and executive producers will be Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who will engage in meaningful conversations about current affairs, pop culture, and everything in between. The initiative aims to be educational, engaging, and, most importantly, real, providing listeners with an inside view into the thoughts of these seasoned broadcasters.

A love story amid the headlines

Their podcasting adventure does not end with Amy & T.J. The broadcasting power couple will cooperate on a variety of forthcoming content for iHeartPodcasts, according to iHeartMedia, extending their influence into the audio realm. Robach and Holmes are prepared to bring their explosive chemistry and unique viewpoints to a fresh and hungry audience after decades of providing headline news and engaging audiences around the country.

This thrilling podcast announcement comes on the heels of the couple's departure from ABC News and GMA3 earlier this year. In a surprise that made news and piqued people's interest, images of them holding hands surfaced in November 2022, revealing their burgeoning romance. Amy and T.J. were still legally married to their respective partners, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, at the time. Sources, however, verified that their relationship ended in August, months before they began dating.

While their love story made headlines, Robach and Holmes tried to keep a low profile at first, understanding that their relationship was still a controversial matter. Although the couple's public demonstrations of affection were restricted, it was evident that their bond was strong and genuine. T.J. Holmes took to Instagram in late October to share images of their adventure at his alma mater, the University of Arkansas, where they watched a football game and couldn't help but fall in love.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Jacky Rosen? Sneak peek at Jewish senator's life amid anti-semitic threats controversy