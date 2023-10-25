When is Apple's 'Scary Fast' event happening? Date, timing and other key details revealed

Apple is getting ready for another product reveal event on October 30 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. Following rumors that Apple was getting ready to disclose changes to the Mac portfolio, the company has begun sending out invitations for everyone to check in to the event, dubbed Scary Fast, on Apple.com and YouTube Monday night.

Apple's event website features an animation of the Apple logo changing into the Finder icon, further indicating the arrival of new Macs. Apple may be preparing a surprise Mac-centered product launch event, according to a story by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman earlier this week.

A new 24-inch iMac model, presumably running on an M2/M3 processor, is anticipated from the upcoming Apple event. Also expected from the firm are new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, presumably with 3nm M3 Pro and M3 Max CPUs. In comparison to the second-generation Apple Silicon, the next-generation Apple Silicon chips are said to offer higher performance and power efficiency, with up to 16 CPU cores and 40 GPU cores.

The forthcoming MacBook Pro models will also include the most powerful CPUs that Apple has ever sold in a notebook. The new Macs are anticipated to look similar to their predecessors despite having a new chip; performance and efficiency improvements will be the primary distinctions.

There may not be any new MacBook Air announcements given that Apple recently unveiled a new 15-inch model using the M2 chip. Refreshes for the Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro are reportedly scheduled for a later time.

The most recent Wonderlust event took place by Apple in September, during which the company unveiled the new iPhone 15 series, Apple Watch software updates, and AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case. Last week, the company unveiled a less expensive Apple Pencil variant that is USB-C compatible.

We won't have to wait long to find out what surprises Apple has in store because its upcoming event is less than a week away.

