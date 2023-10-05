When is Call Her Daddy fame Alex Cooper's Unwell tour set to take place? Date and other details revealed

Alex Cooper, the force behind the incredibly popular Call Her Daddy podcast, is gearing up for an exciting new venture: The Unwell Tour, scheduled from November 3 to November 14, 2023. Know details!

Published on Oct 05, 2023
Key Highlight

  • Alex Cooper is set to embark on The Unwell Tour, spanning from November 3 to November 14, 2023
  • Fans can access presale tickets starting on October 5, 2023, on Alex Cooper's official website

Podcaster Alex Cooper, renowned for her hit show Call Her Daddy, has exciting news for her fans. She recently announced The Unwell Tour, set to take place from November 3 to November 14, 2023, with venues across the mainland United States and Canada. This tour marks a celebratory moment as it coincides with the launch of The Unwell Network, a collaborative project between Cooper and her partner, Matt Kaplan of Ace Entertainment.

Cooper's announcement of The Unwell Tour came through a tweet on Live Nation's official Twitter page on October 3, 2023. While specific guest appearances remain under wraps, the tour is already generating buzz, thanks to its association with Bumble, a women-first social networking and dating app.

Ticket Details and Empowering Partnerships

The presale for The Unwell Tour is scheduled to begin on October 5, 2023. Fans can access these presale tickets by signing up on Alex Cooper's official website. General ticket sales will follow on October 6, 2023. As of now, ticket prices remain undisclosed, but details will be available on the IAMUNWELL website once made public.

One of the tour's major sponsors is Bumble, known for its commitment to empowering women in the world of social networking. Drena Kusari, General Manager of Bumble, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing the tour's potential to foster meaningful connections and discussions on important topics.

Alex Cooper's Trailblazing Podcasting Journey

In addition to Bumble, Living Proof, a renowned hair care product brand co-owned by Jennifer Aniston, will serve as the tour's official hair care partner, adding a touch of glam to the event.

The Unwell Network, a subsidiary of Cooper and Kaplan's joint venture Trending, aims to create a unique platform for engaging discussions on contemporary topics. With the network's inception, it welcomed social media personalities like Alix Earle and Madeline Argy, under the leadership of former Studio71 executive Moorea Mongelli.

Alex Cooper's journey in the world of podcasting has been nothing short of remarkable, primarily with Call Her Daddy, which catapulted her to the status of the most listened-to female podcaster globally. As The Unwell Tour and The Unwell Network take shape, Cooper continues to redefine and elevate her presence in the podcasting world.

Know more about Alex Cooper

What has contributed to Alex Cooper's immense popularity?
Well, within the last three years, Cooper has catapulted Call Her Daddy to become the second-most listened-to podcast on Spotify.
Who is Alex Cooper currently dating?
Having previously shared her insights on relationships and intimacy through her podcast, Alex Cooper is now prepared to embark on the next chapter of her life by tying the knot with her fiancé, Matt Kaplan.
