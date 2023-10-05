When is Call Her Daddy fame Alex Cooper's Unwell tour set to take place? Date and other details revealed

Podcaster Alex Cooper, renowned for her hit show Call Her Daddy, has exciting news for her fans. She recently announced The Unwell Tour, set to take place from November 3 to November 14, 2023, with venues across the mainland United States and Canada. This tour marks a celebratory moment as it coincides with the launch of The Unwell Network, a collaborative project between Cooper and her partner, Matt Kaplan of Ace Entertainment.

Cooper's announcement of The Unwell Tour came through a tweet on Live Nation's official Twitter page on October 3, 2023. While specific guest appearances remain under wraps, the tour is already generating buzz, thanks to its association with Bumble, a women-first social networking and dating app.

Also read: What's Alex Cooper's claim to fame? Insights on Noah Syndergaard's ex

Ticket Details and Empowering Partnerships

The presale for The Unwell Tour is scheduled to begin on October 5, 2023. Fans can access these presale tickets by signing up on Alex Cooper's official website. General ticket sales will follow on October 6, 2023. As of now, ticket prices remain undisclosed, but details will be available on the IAMUNWELL website once made public.

One of the tour's major sponsors is Bumble, known for its commitment to empowering women in the world of social networking. Drena Kusari, General Manager of Bumble, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing the tour's potential to foster meaningful connections and discussions on important topics.

Alex Cooper's Trailblazing Podcasting Journey

In addition to Bumble, Living Proof, a renowned hair care product brand co-owned by Jennifer Aniston, will serve as the tour's official hair care partner, adding a touch of glam to the event.

The Unwell Network, a subsidiary of Cooper and Kaplan's joint venture Trending, aims to create a unique platform for engaging discussions on contemporary topics. With the network's inception, it welcomed social media personalities like Alix Earle and Madeline Argy, under the leadership of former Studio71 executive Moorea Mongelli.

Alex Cooper's journey in the world of podcasting has been nothing short of remarkable, primarily with Call Her Daddy, which catapulted her to the status of the most listened-to female podcaster globally. As The Unwell Tour and The Unwell Network take shape, Cooper continues to redefine and elevate her presence in the podcasting world.

Also read: Who is Judy McCarthy? 5 interesting facts about Kevin McCarthy's wife