When is Free Fire India launching? New timeline revealed

Garena was set to launch Free Fire India for the Google Play Store yesterday, however, the company later announced that the launch has been delayed. There is currently no information available on the actual debut date of the battle royale game, as the launch has been delayed by a few more weeks.

Following a year-and-a-half of being banned in India, Garena said this week that Free Fire will soon be allowed to play again, with downloads starting on September 5. According to the company, the delay will allow them to provide all their Free Fire India Fans with the best possible experience.

Garena releases a statement announcing the delay

Garena announced the delay in the launch by releasing a statement that read, “We are delighted by the overwhelmingly enthusiastic response from our Indian community to the announcement of the launch of Free Fire India. To ensure we can offer the best possible experience to all of our Free Fire India fans from the start, we will postpone the launch by a few more weeks. In addition to refining the gameplay, we are taking some time to fully complete our localization of the Free Fire India experience”

New Features in Free Fire India

One of the game's playable characters 'Thala' will be Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is the face of Free Fire India. The highest level in Free Fire, Grandmaster, is awarded to the top 300 players in an area. The game will have a number of specific features to make it easier for players to achieve Grandmaster. In a similar manner as BattleGrounds Mobile India, Free Fire India will impose 'playtime limits' and prompt users to "Take a Break" if they are playing for an extended period of time. In addition, the Singapore-based corporation will also inform players that the game is set in a virtual environment.



The game will also have spending caps and toxicity reporting procedures to adhere to Indian legal requirements. Garena has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, allowing the firm to stage an international-level Esports competition in the state sometime in December, in an effort to increase its footprint in the nation's Esports sector.

Along with BGMI, SuperGaming, a gaming development firm located in Pune, is producing the Made-in-India battle royale game Indus, which will face off against Free Fire India.

