When is Google Pixel 8 event? Streaming options and other details revealed

Google is getting ready to publicly unveil the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices, despite the fact that the Pixel Fold only just went on sale in June 2023. Google is prepared to reveal its newest smartphone models this week. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel Watch 2, and the newest Pixel Buds Pro will all be unveiled during the Made By Google event. Let's look at the launch date, timing, pre-order information, design, and specifications of the Google 8 series before it goes on sale.

Google Pixel 8: Launch Date and Time

According to their website, the Google Pixel 8 launch event will begin on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The debut of the Pixel 8 series will begin in India at 7:30 PM IST. Live streaming of the Made By Google event will be available on both Google's website and its dedicated Made By Google YouTube channel. German, Japanese, and Spanish translations of the broadcast are also available thanks to Google.

The Google Pixel 8 series will be the third-generation smartphone to include an inside Tensor chip that was developed in partnership with Samsung. A unique 9-core CPU design with four effective or "little cores," four large cores, and one high-performance core based on the most recent ARM Cortex X3 architecture with a maximum clock speed of 3GHz will be offered by the Tensor G3 that will power the Pixel 8 series, according to rumors.

Features of Google Pixel 8 series

The only design differences between the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are the types and quantity of cameras. In comparison to the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which features a 50MP wide camera, 48MP ultrawide camera, and 48MP telephoto camera with Super Rez Zoom up to 30x, the Google Pixel 8 has a 50MP wide camera and 12MP ultrawide camera.

According to Mint, both phones have symmetrical bezels, flat corners, and a punch-hole cutout with the selfie camera in the center. Android 14 will support both. Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay colors are anticipated for the Pixel 8 while Hazel, Rose, and Obsidian hues are anticipated for the Pixel 8 Pro.

Both the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have a power button and a volume rocker on the right edge. In comparison to the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which has a 5,050mAh battery, 30W fast charging, and 23W wireless charging, the Google Pixel 8 will have a 4,575mAh battery, 27W fast charging, and 18W wireless charging.

