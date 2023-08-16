When is iPhone 15 launching? Release date, features, and other details explored

All the fans of the biggest tech brand Apple are waiting for it to launch its latest model iPhone 15. It is anticipated that Apple will stick to tradition and introduce new iPhones this autumn, even if the Cupertino-based tech giant hasn't provided any specific launch information. The second week of September may see the release of the iPhone 15 series, according to reports and leaks.

Several significant features as well as information about the price have already been leaked online. In terms of functionality, the Apple iPhone 15 is thought to receive the largest changes in the previous three years. Dynamic Island is anticipated for the Apple iPhone 15 much like it was for the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models. A USB-C connector and action button similar to those on the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra are also anticipated. While we await the tech giant to launch its latest model, let's take a look at some of the features expected!

New expected features in iPhone 15:

After the release of the iPhone X in 2017, Apple is prepared to update the base iPhone model's design with the new notch design. With the iPhone X, Apple eliminated bezels and added a big notch.

A USB-C connector may be substituted for a Lightning connection on all iPhone 15 models, according to a report, and Dynamic Island will be compatible with the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and Pro Max. That indicates Apple will abandon the notch it has employed on its top iPhone models since the iPhone X in favor of a more streamlined, less obtrusive design.

The A17 Bionic chipset, which will be a significant improvement over the iPhone 14 in terms of performance, is anticipated to be used in the iPhone 15 and will provide it with much better overall performance. Apple released the iPhone 14 with a dated A15 Bionic processor last year owing to supply chain issues. The iPhone 14 Pro versions, on the other hand, were pricey and came with the newest A16 Bionic processor.

The iPhone 15 may also have a significant battery increase, which basically implies that the phone could easily last for a whole day on a single charge.

iPhone 15 production beings in India

Prior to its release next month, the Foxconn facility in Tamil Nadu has begun producing the Apple iPhone 15. In an effort to close the gap between its operations in India and its production in China, Foxconn India is preparing to sell the Apple iPhone 15 just a few weeks after it begins shipping from China.

iPhone SE 2 was the first Apple iPhone produced in India around five years ago. In India, the tech giant currently produces the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14. In India, Apple made 7% of its iPhones as of March; the business plans to dramatically expand that percentage in the upcoming year.

