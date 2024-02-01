It's about time to get out your gold wine glasses and fall on your couches because Love Is Blind's sixth season is officially on its way! Many people find their perfect match and start dating without ever having a face-to-face meeting. Sometimes they walk out alone.

When is Love is Blind season 6 releasing?

Love Is Blind has become a favorite show on the streaming platform without any trouble because of its unique format, which involves enrolling a group of single people in a social experiment where they search for love and become engaged without ever meeting. With the gorgeous new faces of fifteen men and fifteen women, Love is Blind Season 6 is scheduled to premiere on Valentine's Day (February 14th).

Love is Blind season 6: Streaming details

Chris Coelen, who previously worked on another popular dating reality show called Married at First Sight, is the creator of Love is Blind. Furthermore, during the pandemic in 2020, the reality show was created under Kinetic Content and debuted exclusively on Netflix. Right now, Netflix offers viewing for all five of Love is Blind's seasons. On February 14, 2024, Season 6 will premiere on television.

Wednesday, Feb. 14: Episodes 1–6

Wednesday, Feb. 21: Episodes 7–9

Wednesday, Feb. 28: Episodes 10–11

Wednesday, March 6: Episode 12 (finale)

How to watch Love is Blind in the UK, Australia, and other countries?

Do not worry if Love is Blind isn't available where you live or if you're not in the US but still want to see the drama! With ExpressVPN, you can still watch the show online.

Advertisement

You can use a VPN to access Peacock, Bravo's free streaming service, from any location outside of the US. Utilizing a virtual private network (VPN) is permissible and enables users to access content that is blocked in addition to safeguarding their network connection when utilizing public networks by changing their IP address's country.

ALSO READ: Death Stranding: Director's Cut now available on iOS and Mac devices: Details Inside