When is TikTok's Mix Festival 2024? All you need to know about headliners, venue, and ticket sales

Yes, TikTok is holding its first-ever in-person music festival. TikTok's debut in the live music arena called the In The Mix event, boasts an impressive lineup. The company revealed that the platform will conduct an in-person music festival in December and be bringing its popular sounds offline. Undoubtedly, TikTok Live will broadcast the entire event live.

When is the TikTok Music Festival 2024?

On December 10, 2024, at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, TikTok will host its inaugural music festival, called In the Mix. The festival is a part of Elevate, the newest artist program of the massive entertainment company, which debuted on July 18, 2023.

Who is headlining TiKTok Music Festival 2024?

Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta, and Charlie Puth will be the festival's headliners, joined by a few other up-and-coming new artists and surprise guests. The Elevate Program artists on TikTok, such as Isabel LaRosa, Kaliii, LU KALA, and Sam Barber, will be included on In The Mix in addition to the popular, genre-defining headliners.

Fans can expect a diverse musical experience as these up-and-coming stars take the stage alongside prominent figures in the industry. If you are unable to travel to Arizona. Global viewers will be able to see the musical extravaganza live thanks to TikTok's live streaming of the event.

According to TikTok, In the Mix is more than simply a music festival; it's a special chance for fans to immerse themselves in the enchantment of TikTok's For You feed. As the spirit of the app itself, attendees can immerse themselves in a flurry of innovation and trends.

How to buy the tickets?

The festival presale is currently open and may be accessed using the artist presale code BONGOS. Starting on November 2, 2023, there will be a general presale. Reserved Stadium seat tickets are $40 including all costs, Field Admission tickets are $60 including all fees, and Lawn Admission tickets are $25 including all expenses. You may buy all of the tickets on the festival's official website.

