When is UFC 5 coming out? Release date, platforms, and other details revealed

Three years after its release on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, UFC 4 is coming to an end. Fans are eager to get their hands on the next installment of the series. Now that EA has started to tease the franchise's upcoming game on social media, we know the title with certainty.

According to an official announcement made by EA on September 7, UFC 5 will debut on October 27, 2023. This news was made two months after the EA Sports UFC team teased a "full reveal" in September 2023 on Twitter. As stated by EA Sports, the new UFC game will be accessible on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

UFC 5: Cover athletes, platforms & other details

Cover Athletes

On September 5, EA Sports revealed who would be on the UFC 5 cover. The normal version will include a cover featuring Valentina Shevchenko and Alexander Volkanovski, while the deluxe edition will feature an image of Isreal Adesanya. Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal were the cover stars of UFC 4, which was published in 2020. This was Adesanya's second straight time being featured on the cover.

New features

To more closely resemble a true UFC bout, UFC 5 will have a brand-new damage system that places an emphasis on cuts and bruises. Hundreds of new animations, doctor stoppages, improved character models, a switch to the Frostbite engine, and other features will also be included in the new game.

Alter Ego outfits for UFC are also included and may be unlocked by playing the game. Without Joe Rogan as a broadcast partner, the announcing team will consist of Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier.

Platforms

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will have access to UFC 5. The development team announced that crossplay and a release for consoles from the previous generation won't be offered. Before the introduction of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, UFC 4 was released in 2020 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

