When a Penguin met 3 massive Beluga whales inside an aquarium shut due to coronavirus pandemic; WATCH

With multiple countries across the word in a state of lockdown, public places and tourist hotspots have been shut indefinitely as governments battle the deadly coronavirus. One such public place is Chicago's beloved Shedd Aquarium which has been closed to public due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. You may have seen videos of the aquarium's penguins roaming around the facility, taking in the sights. The videos went viral on social media a few days ago and brought a smile on everyone's face. Now, another video of the waddling birds meeting a beluga whale has gone viral.

Just two days ago, Shedd Aquarium revealed on Twitter that one of their penguins named met a couple of beluga whales. The adorable video will instantly brighten up your day as it shows the penguin looking at the massive beluga whales intently. The caption read, "Wellington, meet the belugas! Spouting whale Penguin This weekend, Wellington visited Kayavak, Mauyak and baby Annik, who were very curious about this little rockhopper. Belugas are northern hemisphere animals, so they would likely never see a penguin!"

Wellington, meet the belugas! This weekend, Wellington visited Kayavak, Mauyak and baby Annik, who were very curious about this little rockhopper. Belugas are northern hemisphere animals, so they would likely never see a penguin! pic.twitter.com/XrpF3BlKnu — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 30, 2020

The aquarium's management let the penguins go about their day as the facility remains closed to the public. The earlier video shared by Shedd Aquarium shows the penguins exploring and taking in the sights. "The adventure continues! This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different!" Take a look at the video below:

This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

