When was the last time California had an earthquake? ‘Hurriquake’ Hilary creates turmoil in US state

Tropical storm Hilary inundated streets in Mexico's arid Baja California Peninsula with dangerous floodwaters Sunday before proceeding over Southern California, resulting in flooded roads and downed trees, raising fears of flash floods in North including Idaho, where such torrential rain is uncommon.

About Storm Hilary

Hilary was the first tropical storm to impact Southern California in 84 years, delivering flash floods, mudslides, high gusts, power outages, and the possibility for scattered tornadoes, according to forecasters.

Hurricane Hilary made landfall along the Mexican coast around 150 miles (250 kilometers) south of Ensenada, then went across mudslide-prone Tijuana, threatening the improvised dwellings that cling to slopes just south of the US border.

ALSO READ: What happened at the California Biker Bar Gunfire that caused 3 deaths and left 5 wounded?

Damage done by Hilary storm

As heavy rain dropped across typically sunny Southern California ahead of the storm's impact, at least 9 million people (about half the population of New York) were under flash flood watches and warnings. Forecasters cautioned that desert areas, as well as hillsides with wildfire burn scars, were particularly vulnerable.

Mud and rocks were thrown into roadways, drainage systems were overwhelmed, and tree branches fell in areas from San Diego to Los Angeles. Several cars were stranded in floods in Palm Springs and other desert areas in the Coachella Valley. Floodwaters were pumped out of the Eisenhower Medical Center's emergency room in Rancho Mirage.

Advertisement

Earthquakes are frequent in California

According to the US Geological Survey, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck near Ojai, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles, in the afternoon. It was felt all over the place and was accompanied by minor aftershocks. According to a dispatcher with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, there were no early reports of severe damage or injuries.

ALSO READ: What happened to Cheems? Netizens get together to lament the loss of internet's favorite Shiba Inu

How long will this storm last?

Hilary has the potential to deluge neighboring Western states with once-in-a-century rainfall, with a fair likelihood of being the wettest known tropical cyclone to saturate Nevada, Oregon, and Idaho. Hilary was predicted to persist as a tropical storm over central Nevada before dissipating early Monday.

Advertisement

Hilary is the latest catastrophic climatic calamity to strike damage in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Hawaiian Island of Maui is still hurting after a fire that killed over 100 people and destroyed the ancient town of Lahaina, making it the deadliest wildfire in the United States in more than a century. Canada's firefighters are confronting the country's worst fire season on record.