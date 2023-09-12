When was World Trade Center built? Everything to know about NYC site under attack on 9/11

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to the 9/11 incident.

As we remember the horrific events of September 11, 2001, it is necessary to consider the World Trade Center's historical significance. This landmark building began development in the late 1960s, altering Manhattan's skyline and becoming a symbol of innovation and advancement in the world of trade and commerce.

The Birth of an Architectural Marvel

The groundbreaking ceremony for the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan took place on August 5, 1966, and was attended by thousands of dignitaries. The World Trade Center, inspired by the idea of David Rockefeller, chairman of the Downtown-Lower Manhattan Association, aspired to rehabilitate the area's faltering economy and establish New York City as a significant global hub for international trade.

The Twin Towers: Design and Construction

Minoru Yamasaki, a well-known architect noted for his inventive designs, was in charge of building a complex that would reinvent the concept of modern skyscrapers. The World Trade Center's centerpiece was the Twin Towers, which stood 110 floors tall and were the highest buildings in the world at the time of its completion.

The huge towers' construction was a mammoth endeavor involving thousands of people and cutting-edge engineering technology. The structural framework, which rose from the bedrock, was made up of steel columns and reinforced concrete, allowing the towers to withstand heavy winds and seismic activity.

The Grand Unveiling

The North Tower, also known as Tower One, was completed in December 1970, while the South Tower, commonly known as Tower Two, was completed in July 1971. These architectural marvels had distinctive exteriors with a grid-like pattern of aluminum cladding and enormous expanses of glass that reflected the surrounding skyline and embodied the time's ambitious spirit.

The World Trade Center Complex

Other significant structures in the World Trade Center complex included the Marriott World Trade Center Hotel, the World Trade Center Mall, WTC 3 (the Marriott World Trade Center Office Building), and WTC 4 and 5 (South and North Plaza structures). This unified complex served as a global trading center, drawing enterprises from a variety of industries and stimulating economic growth in Lower Manhattan.

Legacy and Demise

The World Trade Center complex stood tall for three decades, becoming an enduring symbol of New York City's economic power and international influence. However, disaster struck on September 11, 2001, when two hijacked planes flew into the Twin Towers, triggering their catastrophic fall and the deaths of over 3,000 people.

