Where can you buy Devin Booker x Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 ‘The Hike’ shoes? Cost, release date and more details

Devin Booker is making headlines in the sneaker world.

For the unversed, the Phoenix Suns star is rumoured to be receiving his first signature Nike shoes next year.

Speaking of which, before his signature shoes with the brand, called the Nike D Book 1 are out, the basketball player has already teamed up with the brand to design a pair of sneakers in the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 collection. Yes, you read that right! The performance basketball silhouette debuted earlier this year.

Devin Booker x Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 ‘The Hike’ shoes

For starters, Devin Booker’s colorway of the Nike Aire Zoom GT Cut 2 are called The Hike. As per Sportskeeda, these sneakers are anticipated to get launched in the market on May 1, 2023.

These sneakers, which are inspired by the hues of the desert, will be available for $170 for a pair. If you are a sneakerhead and you want to get your hands on a pair, let us tell you that the shoes will be sold by Nike and will be available on the SNKRS app, apart from a few other partnering retail shops.

More about Devin Booker’s collaboration with Nike

Devin Booker’s contract with Nike was even before he was drafted by The Phoenix Suns in 2015. Booker has always been a fan of the brand. Throughout his career, he has been seen wearing various models and colorways of Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes. Bryant was his idol and mentor in the game and this was Booker’s way of paying tribute to the late basketball legend.

Booker renewed his deal with Nike for another five years in 2018. He reportedly charged $30 million for the same. In 2019, he launched his very own Air Force 1 with the brand, the inspiration for which was his high school in Mississippi.

Moreover, in 2020, he signed one more extension with the brand, thus ensuring their partnership until 2029.

