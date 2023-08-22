Where can you buy tickets for John Cena's event in India? All you need to know

WWE’s biggest star, John Cena is stepping into the ring. John Cena will compete in his first bout since April at the WWE Superstar Spectacular in India, where he will be making his debut. Cena has played in a small number of bouts since the 2020s started, which is not very many.

When Cena, last appeared on WWE television, it was during Money in the Bank, where he squared off against Grayson Waller. The 16-time world champion will make a comeback to SmackDown on September 1 and participate at the WWE Superstar Spectacular in Indiana on September 8, confirmed by WWE.

Where and how to buy tickets for John Cena's game in India?

The tickets available on Book My Show (instantly sold out), show the tremendous fan response to one of the most popular wrestling entertainment events in the world, WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment). The Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000 tickets have already been sold out, according to the ticket booking website. But the seats in the Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,500 price levels are filling up swiftly.

According to Book My Show, bookings for any further seats are no longer possible because all of the seats for the Indian Event have already been claimed. The only available seats are those priced at INR 7,500, which are likewise filling up quickly.

The Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad will host this event on September 8. This massive event celebrates both the WWE's return to India and the first live WWE event that will place in Hyderabad. After enthralling audiences across the world, WWE Superstar Spectacle promises to provide fans with an incredible experience. Some of the most beloved WWE Superstars will be on the roster for the event, and it is anticipated that they will all astound the crowd with their extraordinary athleticism and charm.

