Where can you watch UCL group draw? Streaming options, TV schedule, and other details

The 2023–24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw marks the beginning of another exciting campaign in Europe's top domestic league. After Manchester City's thrilling title victory at the conclusion of the 2022–23 season, a new name was inscribed on the illustrious trophy as Pep Guardiola's team completed an unbelievable trophy triple.

Fans will see the group stage draw for the 2023–24 season from August 31 as the UEFA Champions League returns. 32 teams will compete in the group stage, which will be separated during the draw into eight groups of four. On the basis of their UEFA club coefficients, the clubs will be seeded into four pots.

Where can you watch the UCL draw?

In the US, Paramount+ covering will be streaming the matches. TNT Sports and the Discovery+ app in the UK will broadcast the draws. The Grimaldi Forum in Monaco will host the UEFA Champions League group stage draw. India's Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD television stations will carry the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League group stage draw. Digital live streaming of the UEFA Champions League group stage draw will be available in India via Sony Liv.

How are the teams divided?

Six teams advanced through the playoff rounds prior to the draw, and the draw will feature 32 teams with 24 automatic qualifiers already formed. Each group of eight teams receives one team from each of the four pots of eight teams that contain these teams. According to UEFA regulations, groups cannot contain teams from the same association, such as Manchester City and Arsenal.

The top pot will also include the reigning champions and the winners of the six leagues with the highest rankings. The runners-up from the six leagues with the top rankings will be included in the second pot, and so will they be in the other post. UEFA will make a number of honors from the previous season official during the UEFA event.

