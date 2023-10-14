Where is Billionaire Bunker Island? A closer look at area Jeff Bezos owns new mansion

In the world of billionaires, luxury knows no bounds, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is no exception. The third-richest person globally, with a net worth of reportedly $163 billion, has added a new jewel to his real estate crown, purchasing a reportedly $68 million mansion on Indian Creek Island in Florida, as reported by the New York Post. This acquisition followed closely on the heels of Bezos' proposal to his long-time partner, Lauren Sanchez, aboard his reportedly $500 million yacht.

A closer look at Jeff Bezos’ Billionaire Bunker island property

Exclusive neighborhood

Bezos' new mansion is situated on Indian Creek Island, an exclusive enclave often referred to as the Billionaire Bunker, as reported by the New York Post. This island is home to a select few, including notable neighbors such as Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Carl Icahn, and Spanish singer Julio Iglesias.

The property, originally built in 1965, is a sprawling 9,259-square-foot residence on a 2.8-acre estate located on the man-made barrier isle of Indian Creek Island. This island is more than just a wealthy enclave; it operates as its own municipality with a mayor and police force.

Ultra-Luxe features

The mansion was previously owned by Tulia Soucy de Gonzalez Gorrondona, a former hotelier and manager at MTM Star International Corp. Bezos' purchase marks a significant step in the island's real estate history. As reported by the New York Post, the last recorded sale before Bezos' acquisition was in 1982 for reportedly $1.4 million, equivalent to roughly $4.4 million today when adjusted for inflation.

Bezos is no stranger to opulent real estate, as he already owns a nine-acre mansion in Beverly Hills, the largest home in Washington, D.C., a $78 million estate in Hawaii, a 5.3-acre property in Medina, Washington, a 30,000-acre ranch in Texas, and nearly $100 million worth of real estate in a Fifth Avenue apartment building in New York City, as reported by the New York Post.

This latest purchase marks a bit of a homecoming for Bezos, as he graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School in 1982. Bezos' vast wealth, coupled with his founding of the aerospace company Blue Origin, has allowed him to indulge in extravagant acquisitions since his divorce from MacKenzie Scott in 2019.

Bezos' appetite for luxury living shows no sign of abating, as report from the New York Post suggests he's considering the purchase of a neighboring lot for $85 million, further expanding his real estate empire. With this latest acquisition, Bezos has secured a prime piece of Florida's real estate, joining the exclusive ranks of the world's wealthiest homeowners.

