Manchester City and Chelsea have reached an agreement on a price of 45 million Euros for England Under-21 international Cole Palmer. On Wednesday, when Chelsea made an official approach for the 21-year-old, an agreement was promptly accepted between the two Premier League teams.

In order to finalize a deal before the transfer deadline on Friday, Palmer is anticipated to have an interview with the London club on Thursday. Despite scoring in the Super Cup victory earlier in August, Palmer has struggled to establish himself at the Etihad Stadium and was not used as a substitute in the triple champions' most recent two games. He continues to have considerable attention after being instrumental in England's Under-21 team's victory in the European Championship this summer.

Cole Palmer who was born in Wythenshawe, is proficient at playing both as an attacking midfielder and a striker, has been with Manchester since the Under-8 level. He rose through the Academy age divisions to captain the Under-18 team in the 2019–20 campaign, and he was in excellent form as he guided Gareth Taylor's team to league and cup success.

Palmer scored a brace in City's 6-0 win over Stoke City in the Under-18 Premier League Cup final, helping the team win the title of Under-18 national champions with his 15 goals and five assists. His strong play earned him the opportunity to train with the first squad before the Premier League resumption. When the 2020–21 season began, the youngster was still with the team and appeared on the bench four times.

Cole Parmer's rise

In the 2020 Carabao Cup match against Burnley, Palmer made his first team appearance. Following the signing of a new, long-term deal in the summer of 2021, Cole scored his first goal as a senior for City in our Carabao Cup victory against Wycombe in September of the same year.

Palmer has already won a second Premier League championship as a result of his efforts to be a constant member of Guardiola's matchday squad. Palmer has demonstrated his desire to build on his and the Club's achievements moving into the 2023–24 season. He scored the equalizing goal in our UEFA Super Cup encounter against Sevilla to square the score at 1-1 and force a shootout, which City won to win the trophy for the first time in the tournament's history.

Palmer had a promising start to the season and has a deal with City through 2026. City's willingness to permit a transfer was doubtful, but Chelsea soon came to an agreement when Mauricio Pochettino backed a plan to bolster his team with another offensive talent. Brennan Johnson of Nottingham Forest and Emile Smith Rowe of Arsenal have both been evaluated as replacements by Chelsea, however, Tottenham is making headway in its pursuit of the latter.

