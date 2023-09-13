Where is Dunith Wellalage from? Biography, career stats, and other details explored

In the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match held at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, Dinuth Wellalage took his first-ever five-wicket haul in One Day Internationals for Sri Lanka. He accomplished this by taking out top Indian players: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and KL Rahul.

Where was Wellalage born?

Born on January 9, 2003, in Colombo, attended St. Sebastian's College, Moratuwa, and St. Joseph's College, Colombo. As a left-handed batsman and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, he started his international cricket career with the Sri Lanka cricket team in June 2022.

Dunith Wellalage's career trajectory

Previously, he led the Sri Lanka U-19 team as the captain during the U-19 World Cup. He kick-started his campaign with impressive five-wicket hauls against Scotland and Australia. This talented young Sri Lankan stood out as one of the top performers at the U-19 World Cup, claiming 17 wickets for Sri Lanka in this ICC event.

Besides bowling, Wellalage also showed prowess in batting. He added 264 runs to his name, finishing as Sri Lanka's top scorer in this tournament. He hit a half-century against Australia in the U-19 World Cup and notably demonstrated his talent with a memorable 113-run inning while taking 1/29 against South Africa in the same tournament. These impressive performances earned him a place among the three stand-by players for the World Cup qualifiers representing Sri Lanka.

Malinga's bold prediction for Dunith Wellalage's future

Immediately after Sri Lanka's clash, Malinga took to social media to commend Wellalage's efforts, expressing his belief in the young spinner's promising future.

Malinga expressed, "It’s fair to say that SL played with 12 players today. That’s how good Dunith was,".

He further praised, "He’s got a brilliant head on his young shoulders to go with his all-round skill set. "

Malinga showed confidence in his prediction, "I believe he’s on his way to becoming the most important player for SL in ODIs for the next decade".

While Wellalage has only competed in 13 ODIs for his homeland so far, it's looking very likely that the left-armer will play a significant role in Sri Lanka's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup campaign, due to start next month in India.

Wellalage first demonstrated his outstanding abilities when he secured the position of lead wicket-taker in last year's ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, with 17 wickets at an average of 13.58.

