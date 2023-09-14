Where is El Chapo's wife now? Mexican drug lord's spouse released from US jail

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, was recently released from federal detention after serving a three-year term. Coronel Aispuro reached a plea deal with federal authorities in 2021 after being accused of assisting her husband in managing his multibillion-dollar criminal organization. Her allegations included conspiracy to launder money and dealings with a foreign narcotics trafficker. Coronel was released after 27 months in prison. She is currently on supervised release.

Who is Emma Coronel Aispuro?

Emma Coronel Aispuro, a young beauty queen of Mexican-American origin, rose to prominence as the wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán before his life imprisonment. Emma Coronel has remained a divisive figure as a result of her relationship with Guzmán and suspected involvement with his drug trafficking operations. She has, however, been presented as an innocent target of Guzmán's oppressive control.

The backstory

Emma Coronel Aispuro was involved in her husband's illegal enterprises in ways other than money transactions. Notably, she was instrumental in facilitating El Chapo's daring breakout from a Mexican prison in 2015. She snuck a GPS watch disguised as an item of food to her husband during this daring operation. This watch assisted those engaged in the jailbreak by identifying El Chapo's location inside the prison, enabling them to effectively contact him.

Expressed remorse

Emma Coronel Aispuro expressed sincere remorse for the harm that was caused by being involved in her husband's criminal activities during her sentencing. As she confronted the repercussions of her actions, her confession of regret became part of her judicial process.

Supervised release

Coronel Aispuro was relocated from a Texas jail to a California halfway house in preparation for her release. She is going to start a four-year period of release on supervision, during that time she must comply with the authorities' strict requirements.

Conviction of El Chapo

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the legendary Sinaloa cartel leader, had a turbulent legal path. Following his daring escape from prison in 2016, he was apprehended in 2016. In 2019, he was sentenced to life in prison in the United States for his important role in a huge drug conspiracy that wreaked havoc for over two decades. El Chapo protested strongly throughout his New York trial that his case was unfairly contaminated, but he was eventually convicted and sentenced to life in jail.

