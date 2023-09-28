Where is Nikki Haley from? Taking a closer look at the Republican presidential candidate's background

The former U.S. ambassador to the UN and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has seen her standing in the polls rise since delivering a well-received debate performance in late August, but she is still only in the national single digits.

She stands out on the campaign trail for often discussing foreign policy matters, and the only Republican who supports further engagement in the Ukraine war has the greatest polling numbers. In a hypothetical contest, the former governor of South Carolina leads Biden by two points.

It is the most recent indication of a candidate whose popularity has grown in surveys ever since her impressive performance in the first Republican debate, where she challenged her rivals on issues like abortion, foreign policy, and climate change.

Who is Nikki Haley?

Early life

In Bamberg, South Carolina, Nikki Haley was born on January 20, 1972. Haley's parents were Indian immigrants, who started off with a tiny foreign goods shop before expanding into a tremendously lucrative clothes and gift business. She started working there when she was just a teenager and remained after earning a B.S. in accounting from Clemson University in 1994. Haley, who was raised Sikh, has expressed a desire to become a Christian in the open. According to her, she still takes her family to the Sikh temple.

Nikki's entry into politics

Nikki ran for office in the state House of Representatives in 2004 and was elected after running on a standard Republican platform that included tax cuts, immigration restrictions, and abortion bans. She was re-elected in 2008 and started serving in the following year. After serving as a Republican in the state House of Representatives for six years, Haley was elected governor of South Carolina in 2011 and served in that position until 2017.

At the age of 43, she was the youngest governor in the nation and the first woman to hold the office in the state. The economy of South Carolina expanded steadily during her first term as the unemployment rate decreased.

Nikki Haley draws the limelight

She rose to fame on the national stage in 2015 after she ratified a law that ordered the South Carolina Capitol grounds to remove the Confederate battle flag. When Donald Trump was running for president for the first time, Haley criticized his speech and immigration proposals.

Haley was put forth by Trump as the nation's UN ambassador. She earned a reputation as a vocal opponent of Iran and North Korea. She supported the administration's contentious policy on Israeli-Palestinian conflicts as well as its plans to leave the Paris climate pact. Haley announced her resignation as the UN ambassador in October 2018, and she resigned from her position in December.

Nikki's husband

While a student at Clemson University, she met her husband, Michael Haley. Michael later served in the National Guard and was deployed during the Afghanistan War. The two married in 1996 and have two children together.

Presidential election

Haley criticized Trump's response to the attack on the U.S. Capitol in January 2021 even though she remained a supporter of him. Haley declared her intention to challenge her previous boss in the 2023 presidential election. Trump, who declared his candidature in 2022, was originally opposed by Haley, a Republican.

