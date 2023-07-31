Where to watch Love Island UK 2023? Streaming options, TV channels, and other details explored

Love Island UK has turned out to be the most entertaining intriguing reality show. Many audiences have gathered in front of their televisions every night to watch because people can’t get enough of the drama, twists, and turns in the summertime drama series.

Following her success as the show's presenter for the Winter 2023 season, Maya Jama surprised fans by announcing she will be back for the show's tenth series this summer. We bring to you information about when and where can you watch the show. On June 5, the show returned to our screens with a brand-new cast of sexy contestants looking for love and a brand-new opulent mansion.

When and where to watch the show?

On the ITVX website or its free streaming app for Android and iOS, anyone without a cable or satellite subscription can view live broadcasts or previous episodes of the reality show. ITV2, the broadcaster's new streaming service, and ITVX are the only places in the UK where viewers can watch Love Island UK Season 10 for free. Except on Saturday, the major episodes air every night at 9 p.m. BST. With the app, you can watch ITVX (the recently rebranded ITV Hub) on your phone, computer, or tablet, as well as on the majority of media streamers including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV and game consoles.

Here's how to use a VPN to watch Love Island from anywhere in the globe:

Contact a UK-based server via connecting

Make a free ITVX account by signing up.

Love Island UK spin-off

Fans can also watch Love Island: Aftersun, the show's spin-off, where Maya Jama delivers news from the villa, exclusives, behind-the-scenes action, and interviews with the cast members who were rejected. On Sundays, it will show right after Love Island.

Also Read: Love Island USA: Are the previous winners still together or have they broken up?