Where was the spotless giraffe born? All you need to know about the rare sighting in Tennessee

Written by Sakina Kaukawala Published on Aug 24, 2023   |  10:58 AM IST  |  246
(Image Courtesy: Wikimedia commons)
Key Highlight

  • The spotless giraffe was born in the Brights Zoo in Tennessee
  • According to the giraffe specialists, it is the most unique and one of a kind

Where was the unique Giraffe born?

In one of the most unusual occurrences in the animal kingdom, a pristine newborn giraffe was born at The Brights Zoo and is thought to be the world's only uniquely colored giraffe.

The giraffe, who has yet to be named, was welcomed by the zoo on July 31 as officials sought professional advice on the pristine and fully brown newborn. According to giraffe specialists, he is the only solid-colored spotless giraffe living anyplace on the earth.

More about the extraordinary creature

The female giraffe is completely brown in color and lacks the unique patchwork pattern that giraffes are known for, as well as their extraordinarily long necks. Brights Zoo claimed that the spotless giraffe is already 6ft tall and has been cared for by both her mother and zoo employees.

The zoo declared that it is a one-of-a-kind giraffe because giraffes without mottled skin are extremely unusual. A network of blood veins exists beneath the skin, assisting giraffes in releasing heat through the center of each patch and providing a form of thermal regulation.

According to zoo founder Tony Bright, specialists have struggled to explain why the infant giraffe is such a bright color. Except for the Tennessee newcomer, each giraffe has a distinct patch pattern, which the experts believe is inherited from their moms.

Danger to the wild Giraffe species

According to Brights Zoo, such a unique birth will most likely emphasize the issues that giraffes confront around the world. Illegal poaching and habitat fragmentation in Africa have put the world's tallest animal in danger.

According to Tony Bright founder of Bright's Zoo, the worldwide coverage of our spotless giraffe has put much-needed attention on giraffe conservation. He added that wild populations are quietly dwindling, with forty percent of the wild giraffe species gone in the last three decades.

The naming of the newborn

The zoo has started a contest to name the baby giraffe. Kipekee, which means "unique" in Swahili; Firayali, which means "unusual"; Shakiri, which means "she is most beautiful"; and Jamella, which means "one of great beauty" are the options they have shortlisted.

Know more about the spotless Giraffe

When was the spotless giraffe born?
Spotless Giraffe was born on July 31st at Brights Zoo in Limestone
Are there more spotless giraffes?
No, this spotless giraffe born in Tennessee is the only one in the world
