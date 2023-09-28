Where was Trevor Noah's show in Bangalore? BookMyShow roasted online for event failure

The famous comedian Trevor Noah, who is on a tour of India, had to cancel his show in Bengaluru because of poor acoustics. Following the comedian's announcement, the audience members who had gathered to witness the event were let down. He offered his apologies to those who had come to the concert and promised to refund their money.

Noah tweeted, "Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows.We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show."

ALSO READ: What happened to Travis King? US soldier set to be 'expelled' by North Korea

BookMyShow offers an apology after the show gets canceled

Trevor Noah's fans received an apology from BookMyShow after the Emmy Award-winning US comedian was forced to cancel both of his shows in Bengaluru due to a technical issue. Noah arrived late because of traffic but the event was supposed to start at 7.30 p.m. At the Manpho Conventional Centre in Manyata Tech Park on Wednesday, Noah showed up on stage for his scheduled comic performance, but he abruptly ended it when he realized that the crowd could not hear him.

The cancellation was a result of management concerns and was a huge letdown for fans who had waited in traffic for hours to see the comedian perform. Many people criticized BookMyShow, the event's organizers, on social media for failing to do a simple sound check before the performance.

Check out fans' reactions on X

According to reports by Moneycontrol, people complained that the choice of venue was poor and not worth the price being charged for tickets, there was no parking space at the venue, the restrooms were filthy, and there was no mobile internet coverage in the area, among other issues. Many also raised concerns about other areas where BookMyShow apparently failed.

Even more alarming was the requirement for a QR code to enter the event, which many people were unable to use because there was no mobile data service there. People who ultimately made it inside were also prevented from using UPI to pay for the venue's expensive appetizers since there was no internet.

Bengaluru traffic

With a long weekend approaching (Eid on Thursday, the Karnataka Bandh anticipated for the Friday through Sunday holidays, and Gandhi Jayanthi on Monday), there was heavy traffic in several areas of the city as people waited in line to leave the city.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why is FTC suing USD 1.3 Trillion worth Amazon? Everything we know about new antitrust lawsuit