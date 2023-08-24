Where was two-headed snake found? Rare reptile makes appearance in UK pet store

Snakes are among the most enigmatic and terrifying animals. The excellent hunting abilities and lightning-fast reflexes of these creatures are legendary. Due to their potent venom, they have a reputation for being highly vicious. Many people find them interesting and desire to keep them as pets despite the fact that only a little dose of their venom may be fatal to humans.

Similar to this, a recent online video of a little serpent is going viral. But what's different about this video is that a two-headed snake was hatched in the UK. The Western Hognose snake was hatched a month ago in Exeter at Exeter Exotics, a shop that specializes in reptiles and exotic pets.

The store, which sells reptiles and unusual pets, posted the information on Instagram for the world to see. They wrote, “A two-headed western hognose snake. It hatched on its own and has already shed its skin unaided. There appear to be no kinks in the body, just the very tip of the tail is curled. It seems to have no issues with movement either."

Two-headed snakes may sound like a creature from a Greek story, but amazingly, this bizarre genetic mutation still occurs today! It also seems to have no problems moving. The condition known as bicephaly—the medical term for having two heads—is an intriguing one that has been portrayed in mythology and history in a variety of ways.

People have mythologized it ever since they first saw it since it is an odd and unusual occurrence. The words "bi," which means two, and "cephaly," which means head, are the constituent parts of bicephaly. Together, it becomes clear why it was given that name. Animals with bicephaly, also known as polycephaly (many heads), are exceedingly uncommon. Even so, it does happen, even though there are still some aspects about it that are still being discovered.

This process isn't nearly as sensitive for snakes, though. These biological checks don't occur in snakes as they do in people because they are more concerned with numbers than with nurturing their young individually. The growth of the embryo is also largely out of the snake's control once it lays an egg, and the eggs are far more vulnerable to external variables that might cause a spontaneous split.

