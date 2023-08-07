Where will the Women's World Cup 2023 final take place? Venue details, schedule, and timings explored

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 which began last month is inching closer towards its end. After a streak of nail-biting matches in the league stages, the tournament is currently in the knockout stage. It has been a terrific competition filled with unexpected results.

For the first time ever, the FIFA Women's World Cup was split between two nations, with Australia and New Zealand sharing hosting responsibilities for this historic event. The competition has been taking place at a record-breaking 10 locations, including some absolutely amazing arenas that will highlight the best of the beautiful game.

Details about FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Finals

On Sunday, August 20, at Stadium Australia in Sydney, the FIFA Women's World Cup final will take place between the winners of each semi-final match. Kickoff is at 11:00 (UTC). The day before, on Saturday, August 19, at 9:00 (UTC), in Brisbane Stadium, the losers of each semifinal matchup will square off for third place.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Finals will be live-streamed on streaming platforms ITVX and iPlayer, as well as BBC and ITV in the UK. Alternating fixtures will be televised on each service as well. The finals will be broadcasted on Fox's primary channel and Fox Sports in the United States.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 league so far

In the last group-stage match, Germany was eliminated while Morocco became the third African country to advance to the knockout rounds. The undefeated champions USA was eliminated from the Women's World Cup following a heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to Sweden, while England performed admirably from the spot.

The goal for England this summer is to build on their success at the Euros and win the World Cup for the first time. Sarina Wiegman, the team's manager, will have faith in the Lionesses to advance further in a major event for the second time in two years after losing to the Netherlands in the final four years prior. Japan, who will now face Sweden on Friday, is still ranked first in the FOX Sports Women's World Cup power rankings. While the Americans are returning home dejected, a number of teams are excitedly eyeing the chance to replace the two-time reigning champion.

