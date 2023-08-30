Which artists are performing at Asia Cup 2023 opening ceremony? Full list announced

The Asia Cup 2023 is expected to begin on August 30, with the first match between Pakistan and Nepal. The first match of the tournament will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium, but before that, the curtain-raiser event will feature some dazzling acts. The opening event will include Pakistani vocalist Aima Baig and Nepalese singer Trishala Gurung, both of whom are hoping to light the stage on fire.

Despite the fact that Pakistan was the lone host country for the Asia Cup 2023, the Indian team's unwillingness to go to the country for the event resulted in more than half of the matches being moved to Sri Lanka. The Pakistan Cricket Board chief, on the other hand, confirmed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajiv Shukla will be visiting Pakistan to attend the opening ceremony.

The Opening Ceremony

An opening ceremony will be held on Wednesday, August 30th, prior to the first match between Pakistan and Nepal. It will take place just prior to the opening match. The opening match is set to begin at 3:00 PM IST. The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will be broadcast live on Star Sports in India.

The Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan, will host the Opening Ceremony. In India, the opening ceremony will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Artists Performing in the Opening Ceremony

The Pakistan Cricket Board declared on its official Twitter account that Pakistani singer Aima Baig and Nepal's Trishala Gurung will perform during the Asia Cup 2023 opening ceremony. AR Rahman and Atif Aslam, among others, will perform at the opening ceremony. Traditional Asian music and dance performances will also take place, followed by fireworks show.

Following the magnificent opening ceremony, Pakistan and Nepal will square off for the first time on the field. Nepal has been an impressive unit, and their presence in the competition reflects their regular performances. They qualified for this major competition by winning the ACC Men's Premier Cup, which featured ten teams in April and May.

These are just a few of the outstanding artists who will perform at the opening ceremony of the Asia Cup 2023. The festival aims to be a celebration of Asia's colorful culture and skill. Fans can expect a night filled with captivating acts and amazing moments.

