Which country will host 19th G20 Summit in 2024? Details revealed after resounding success of 2023 event

The G20 Summit provides a prominent forum for the world's top economies to confront global concerns and explore policies that promote economic growth and cooperation. Following the overwhelming success of the 2023 event, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil has been formally announced as the host of the 19th G20 Summit in 2024 as per the International Institute for Sustainable Development. This article delves into the specifics of this highly anticipated conference and highlights Brazil's possible contributions as the host country.

2023 G20 Summit in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

Given its track record of successfully organizing large international events, New Delhi's selection to host the G20 Summit in 2023 was received with tremendous enthusiasm. Because of its well-developed infrastructure, security measures, and cultural history.

The 2023 G20 Summit was regarded as a spectacular achievement, demonstrating New Delhi's ability to effectively organize and handle large-scale international events. The summit saw fruitful discussions on a variety of issues, including climate change, trade, technology, and economic changes. The event's success cemented New Delhi's position as a capable and influential G20 member.

19th G20 Summit 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil is slated to host the 19th G20 Summit in 2024 as per the International Institute for Sustainable Development. The event will be a watershed moment for the country, allowing it to take the lead in establishing global economic policy and boosting international cooperation.

As per the International Institute for Sustainable Development, Brazil has yet to reveal the Summit's theme or focus.

The 19 countries in G20 Summit

The Leaders' Summit is the culmination of the G20 process and the work done through Ministerial Meetings, Working Groups, and Engagement Groups throughout the year. At the conclusion of the Summit, the G20 adopts a Leaders' Declaration, which states the Leaders' commitment to the goals discussed and agreed upon throughout the Ministerial and Working Group Meetings.

The G20 consists of 19 countries and the EU. Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States are among the 19 countries. Brazil will preside over the G20 from December 1, 2023, to November 30, 2024.

